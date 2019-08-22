Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.