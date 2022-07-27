A Newark company is in hot water with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for allegedly selling sexual-enhancement honey tainted with a hidden drug ingredient.
According to documents released by the FDA, Shopaax.com’s Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP contains sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, without disclosing that to customers.
While commonly prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction, sildenafil is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs – such as those taken for diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease – and could lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.
“Tainted honey-based products like these are dangerous because consumers are likely unaware of the risks associated with the hidden prescription drug ingredients in these products and how they may interact with other drugs and supplements they may take,” FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judy McMeekin said in a prepared statement. “Products marketed with unidentified ingredients may be dangerous and, in some cases, deadly to consumers. We encourage consumers to remain vigilant when shopping online or in stores to avoid purchasing products that put their health at risk, and instead seek effective, FDA-approved treatments.”
Shopaax.com is owned by Lahoucine Mousstaid and is run out of an apartment in the Iron Hill Apartment complex on Old Baltimore Pike. The product is manufactured in Malaysia.
On its website, the company claimed the honey strengthens physical fitness, enhances libido, strengthens erections and enhances blood circulation. In advertising, the company claimed the product “contains all the authentic and organic ingredients” and credited its success to a Middle Eastern herb known for enhancing sexual performance.
However, when the FDA purchased a package of the honey and tested it, the agency discovered that it actually included sildenafil.
Shopaax.com was one of four companies that the FDA sent warning letters to this month, alerting them to “serious violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act” for selling honey-based products containing the active ingredients in Viagra or Cialis.
The warning letters “outline how companies violated federal law by selling active drug ingredients in products marketed as foods, like honey, and by making unauthorized claims that their products treat disease or improve health,” the agency wrote.
Last week, Shopaax.com recalled the product and removed it from its website, though it appears the honey is still available elsewhere on the internet.
The FDA said that consumers using or considering using any over-the-counter product marketed for sexual enhancement should talk to a health care professional first, as some ingredients may interact with medications or dietary supplements. The FDA’s health fraud products database can help consumers identify nearly 1,000 of these potentially dangerous products.
If a consumer thinks that a product might have caused a reaction or an illness, he or she should immediately stop using the product and contact a health care provider. The FDA also encourages health care providers and consumers to report adverse reactions at safetyreporting.hhs.gov.
