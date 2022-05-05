BALTIMORE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced the award of $40 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for actions to help restore the Chesapeake Bay and advance efforts to promote environmental justice and counter climate change.
The $40 million is part of $238 million targeted for the Chesapeake Bay region over five years under the infrastructure law.
“I am pleased to announce the new funding that will help support ready-to-go projects throughout the 64,000-square-mile Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “This unprecedented funding can go straight into projects that will protect public health, improve water quality and help restore lands, rivers and streams that impact the Chesapeake Bay — from farm fields to suburban neighborhoods to city streets.”
“The latest federal investments in the Chesapeake Bay Program, which come through the bipartisan infrastructure law, provide an historic opportunity to advance considerably the partnership, particularly with on-the-ground projects to support stream and shoreline restoration and improve stormwater and agricultural management. This is particularly important as we confront increasing pressures on our watershed from climate change such as extreme weather events,” said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin. “These federal investments also get more people engaged in the Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts, which is a victory in itself.”
The $40 million includes $25 million to be administered through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Chesapeake Stewardship Fund ($15 million in Small Watershed Grants and $10 million in Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction grants). The other $15 million will be distributed to the six watershed states and the District of Columbia under the Most Effective Basins program, 40% of which will be targeted for MEB projects in environmentally overburdened communities.
Another $7.8 million in first year BIL funding to the CBPO will be used primarily for competitive grants for on-the ground restoration projects.
“A clean Chesapeake Bay is crucial to the success of our state’s economy and the health of our environment. That’s why we fought to secure historic funding for the restoration of the Bay through both the annual government funding legislation and the infrastructure modernization law,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee. He said he would keep working in the Senate “to preserve the Bay for generations to come.”
Of the $15 million in MEB funds, Pennsylvania will receive $5.59 million; Maryland, $3.21 million; Virginia, $3.14 million; New York, $1.28 million; Delaware, $750,000; West Virginia, $500,000; and the District of Columbia, $500,000. The funding will largely support farm-based actions to improve local rivers and streams in locations most beneficial to the downstream Chesapeake Bay.
U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said, “This a major step forward, thanks to the Biden Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to change the trajectory in restoring the rivers, streams and lands that impact the Chesapeake Bay. This funding will not only help farmers, local leaders, state agencies and non-profit groups making tremendous efforts towards the Bay restoration but real help to local communities who need it the most.”
The $25 million in NFWF funds will be awarded competitively to communities, non-profit groups, conservation districts and others for projects and plans to protect and restore local streams and habitat in the Bay watershed. Specific projects are expected to be announced in September.
McCabe announced the funding on the grounds of MedStar Harbor Hospital in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore, where a green infrastructure project – provided through CBPO funding – in in this environmentally challenged neighborhood is preventing millions of gallons of stormwater each year from entering the Patapsco River that leads to the Bay.
