LANHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Maryland recognized three Eastern Shore first responders for their services. Prior to a statewide meeting of the department’s leaders at VFW Post 8950 in Lanham, Trooper Stacy Wolf and emergency medical technician Brenda Twigg received plaudits for being tops in their fields.

Wolf has been assigned as a flight paramedic on the Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 6 based in Easton.

“I’m very honored,” said Wolf. “It’s a great way to be acknowledged, especially by veterans. We look up to them.”

Twigg has been a volunteer EMT for 12 years with Queen Anne’s-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company and has also been a volunteer with the Denton VFC.

“I am very grateful,” said Twigg, of her receiving the VFW’s statewide award.

Another honoree — Doug Wilson—is also an Eastern Shore resident. In addition to living in Chestertown, Wilson is a volunteer with that town’s fire company. Wilson served with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and currently is a fire investigator in that jurisdiction.

All three awards — law enforcement, emergency medical technician and firefighting — were presented to the honorees by VFW State Commander James F. Wade Sr.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.