HURLOCK — A Dorchester County juvenile was taken into custody last week after allegedly putting threatening posts on social media last weekend.
Images reportedly shared via social media among parents and students showed a person displaying three different firearms — two long guns and a handgun — with messages that read, “Locked and loaded for Monday,” “Y’all want it Monday?@ND” and “Monday finna be a movie”.
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the threatening posts were made public via Snapchat and appeared to be targeted to North Dorchester High School.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips confirmed that on Sunday, Feb. 9 shortly before midnight the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the Snap-Chat message that had been received by a student at North Dorchester High School in regards to a possible threat being made to carry out a shooting at the school the following morning.
The sheriff’s office was able to identify the 16-year old male student at NDHS that sent the snaps, Phillips said. Deputies proceeded to the student’s residence where he was taken into custody. A search of the residence revealed no weapons, police said.
However, parents responded Monday evening, Feb. 10 to the sheriff’s office with concerns that the boy in question had other friends who were “supposed to follow through” with his plan to do harm. These same parents also expressed concern that no weapons had been recovered.
Wrote one mother, “Who took the picture? And who’s still hiding the guns?”
Phillips said the student faces counts of making a threat of mass violence and disturbing school activities. He is currently awaiting action by the Department of Juvenile Services.
The sheriff’s office said investigators are working very closely with the principal at NDHS and with the school system’s staff to maintain control of the situation. School was in session on Feb. 10.
“I want to assure the parents in the North Dorchester School area that the sheriff has provided the utmost in security measures at our schools in response to a threat and subsequent malicious spread of rumors meant to invoke a further scare,” wrote Dorchester Councilman Lenny Pfeffer.
Pfeffer said he personally visited the schools Feb. 10 and felt confident in the level of protection in place.
“Your child’s and our staff’s safety is our number one concern,” posted Dorchester County Public Schools on Facebook. “Thank you for sharing information to help us keep our schools safe.”
On Tuesday, Phillips said they had exhausted all leads surrounding information circulating via social media of a possible “list” made by the student involved as well as firearms possibly hidden on school grounds.
A thorough investigation of the school grounds, the middle school, high school and technology center was concluded by 3:15 p.m. on Feb .11, said Phillips.
The search was conducted with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, Cambridge Police Department, and Dorchester County Public School staff.
“No firearms were recovered as a result of the search and no “list” has been verified by anyone that can say they’ve seen it,” concluded Phillips, however “ If you have any further information or hear anything pertaining to firearms in this matter, please notify the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-228-4141.”
According to DCPS, the NDHS counselors are offering students support on an as needed basis to address any concerns.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible, Phillips said.
Editor Hannah Combs contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.