NEWARK, Del. — A barren section of Dickey Park has been transformed into a community garden where tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers abound, neighbors swap veggies and seeds, kids learn about agriculture and Newarkers grow fresh food to feed their families.
“Less than a year ago, there was nothing more than a patch of grass here. I’m pleased to see the progress and the growth that’s happened in such a short time,” Mayor Stu Markham said during an Aug. 25 event celebrating the garden. “The Dickey Park community garden serves as a symbol of resilience and the spirit of community right here in the park.”
The community garden, which opened this spring, is the brainchild of Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy, who lives in College Park, the neighborhood that surrounds Dickey Park. Many residents are low-income, and the properties don’t have much space for individual gardens.
Creecy said the neighborhood is home to many kids, and she noticed that many eat a lot of junk food. Some of the parents told her that fresh vegetables are too expensive, especially amid growing inflation.
“Healthy eating should not just be in wealthy areas,” Creecy said. “It should also be in communities where it’s needed.”
Last year, Creecy partnered with Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company, which has a large garden behind the fire station near Dickey Park, to distribute vegetables to residents of College Park. After that program proved popular, she proposed building the community garden to allow residents to grow their own food.
The city built the garden over the winter, funded by a state grant and a contribution from the Conservation Advisory Commission. It includes a water spigot, a fence and locked gate to keep out animals and vandals. There is also a trading post box for residents to leave vegetables to swap with other gardeners.
The garden has 20 plots, including two that are raised for accessibility. Gardners pay a yearly fee, but the city offers subsidies for people who can’t afford one.
All 20 plots are rented. Eleven renters are from College Park and nearby apartment communities, while the rest are from elsewhere in Newark.
Several seed companies donated seeds, and the city hosted gardening seminars for those interested.
The Dickey Park garden is the second one built by the Newark Parks and Recreation Department. The first opened in Fairfield Park in 2015 and has remained popular.
Creecy, who grows corn, onions, tomatoes, zucchini and basil in her garden plot, said the garden has been an important addition to the community.
“Once we started communicating with each other as gardeners, everyone helped each other,” she said. “We swapped vegetables and we’re feeding people. I had so many vegetables, I couldn’t eat them all, so I was able to share them and that was an amazing thing.”
Creecy and fellow gardener Amy Roe have enjoyed talking with the kids who play in Dickey Park and teaching them about gardening.
“The kids in this park are really excited about the garden,” Roe said. “They see me ride my bike here. They come out of their house and they know I’m going to let them in and show them and let them have tomatoes off my plants. This is something they love.”
Roe lives in Old Newark, but her yard is completely shaded, so she can’t grow vegetables there. In her Dickey Park plot, she has grown tomatoes, jalapeños, cayenne peppers, carrots, beets and spinach. This fall, she is planning to plant cabbage.
State Rep. Paul Baumbach said he remembers his family having a large garden to help make ends meet when he was a kid.
“Having gardens accessible in lower income areas of our community is really critical,” Baumbach said. “And having people be able to see how things can go from seeds, to plants, to vegetables, to salads, is such a great lesson for our youth.”
Markham concurred.
“We truly believe that everyone should have access to healthy foods, and their economic status should not be a barrier to them,” he said. “I’m hopeful that this garden will be a place where friendships are made, recipes swapped and healthy habits are created.”
State Sen. David Sokola, an avid beekeeper, added that the garden provides an important source for pollinators in a park where there aren’t a lot of other plants.
“Not only will this be a place for families to come and grow their own fresh produce, but it will be an essential component of our local ecosystem for generations to come,” Sokola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.