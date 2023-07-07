Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

 Reba Saldanha

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign says it raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president. The formidable haul for DeSantis indicates a well of support despite a glitchy campaign launch on Twitter back in May. Still, polling shows he’s in a distant second place for the 2024 Republican nomination behind former President Donald Trump. Trump’s campaign said Wednesday he raised $35 million during the second quarter of the year, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year. Other Republican presidential contenders have not yet released their fundraising numbers for the period from April 1 through June 30.


  

