DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s unemployment rate has fallen sharply from a year ago. But it’s still slightly worse than the nation as a whole and a few points behind where it was before the pandemic.
The Delaware State News reported Sunday that 5.9% of the Delaware workforce was unemployed in May. That’s according to data released by the Delaware Department of Labor.
The state’s unemployment rate is slightly above the national unemployment figure, which was 5.8%.
Delaware’s jobless rate is still higher than what it was in March 2020 before the pandemic began. The figure then was 4.8%. A month later, the rate skyrocketed to 13.4%.
Delaware’s economic recovery has gone better than predicted in some ways. But it is clear that many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.