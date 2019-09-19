NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Christiana Care Health System, Delaware’s largest private employer, will begin offering paid parental leave to its employees for the first time.
The Delaware News Journal reports Christiana officials announced Wednesday the system will grant at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave to its 12,000 employees for parents to use during the birth, adoption or fostering of their child.
Employees told the news outlet that they previously had to use paid time off, disability leave and benefits from the Family and Medical Leave Act, a federal law that entitles employees to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.
Last year the Delaware General Assembly passed legislation granting state employees 12 weeks of paid family leave. The state government is Delaware’s largest employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.