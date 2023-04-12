OWINGS MILLS — Maryland Public Television celebrates the Chesapeake Bay region once again in April with its 19th annual Chesapeake Bay Week, a slate of more than 30 documentaries programs highlighting the beauty, importance, and fragility of the nation’s largest estuary. A video preview and more information about the 2023 lineup is available at mpt.org/bayweek.
During the week of April 16-22, MPT will offer more than 22 hours of content focusing on the Chesapeake Bay’s history, heritage, and resources as well as efforts to protect its diverse ecosystem. This year’s lineup includes 11 programs that viewers will see on MPT for the first time.
Cornerstone MPT productions premiering this year are “Water’s Edge: Black Watermen of the Chesapeake” on Monday, April 17, at 8 p.m.; “Discovering the Dove” on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m.; Kent County’s “Storied Landscape: Place – Past and Present” on Tuesday, April 18, at 8:30 p.m.; and “Eatin’ Blue Catfish: Chesapeake Style” on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m.
MPT’s annual Chesapeake Bay Week is a unique programming initiative and part of the statewide public TV network’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the bay and examining critical issues faced by communities throughout the Chesapeake region.
Chesapeake Bay Week content will be available to view on MPT-HD and through the station’s livestream at mpt.org/livestream, MPT’s online video player, and the PBS App.
