CAMBRIDGE — The memory of Tuskegee airmen was honored Saturday at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge as family members of veterans participated in a ceremony that included guest speakers and the World War II boat P-520.
Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee was a member of the famed group of black airmen who trained together and served in segregated units as fighter pilots flying P-51 Mustangs in the skies over Europe.
McGee, who lived in Maryland, was honored along with the late 2nd Lt. Montro Askins, himself a Tuskegee airman who at one time resided in Cambridge.
“Gen. McGee would be proud today ... to see us here united as Americans,” said guest speaker Lt. Col. Kenyatta Ruffin, himself a fighter pilot. “He would be proud of the opportunity to inspire the next generation.”
Ruffin shared McGee’s Four P’s for Success: perceive, prepare, perform and persevere, an admonition to dream big, improve one’s self, always do one’s best and stay positive through challenges.
“I’ve been blessed to follow this formula in my own life,” Ruffin said.
McGee’s son and daughter also spoke. Ronald McGee told a story about meeting a World War II airman. The man, who had flown a bomber during the war, learned McGee’s father had been one of the Tuskegee fliers the man and his comrades looked forward to seeing flying because of their reputation for effective air combat.
“I’m alive today and enjoying my grandchildren probably because of your father,” the man told him.
The man asked to be put in touch with McGee, and when he talked with the fighter pilot, he expressed thanks for the protection the Tuskegee pilots had provided from German inceptors targeting the lumbering bombers, but he also apologized for having engaged at the time in derogatory, race-based remarks.
Yvonne McGee recalled venting to her father after a particularly challenging day she had just experienced. “Did anyone try to shoot you out of the sky?” Her father asked in response.
“I didn’t have a bad day,” she said with a laugh of the realization she had about the insignificance of her difficulties in comparison to the danger of aerial combat.
Roland McGee said his dad wouldn’t talk about air victories, but he would talk about rescue duty. McGee drew a comparison to the vessel docked nearby: “The P520 was the same mission, it’s not about taking a life, it’s about saving a life.”
After the ceremony on the Sailwinds stage, relatives of McGee and Askins joined the crew of the P520 and others for a short cruise and a ceremonial wreath laying in the water.
Ted Yadlowsky, an advisor to the foundation that owns and operates the Cambridge-based rescue boat, was one of the event organizers.
Yadlowsky said research revealed that multiple Tuskegee airmen had called Cambridge home. The event was intended to honor McGee and those other pilots, as well as other veterans, and to promote the heritage of the P520 and the other artifacts on display at the event.
Also at the event were World War II re-enactors dressed in and displaying equipment of U.S. and German personnel.
Yadlowsky said the P520 is scheduled to participate in a similar upcoming event in St. Michaels
“We were proud to do this,” he said of the mission of honoring veterans and preserving their legacies through maintenance and display of the equipment they used.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.