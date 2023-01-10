Maryland Attorney General

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown waves to an audience of legislators in the House of Delegates after he is sworn into office as the state’s first Black attorney general on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Annapolis.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state’s citizens.


