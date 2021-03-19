EARLEVILLE – In the early hours of every Christmas morning, Jane Garrett would be woken up by a phone call from her father, William “Bill” Manlove, singing “I Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Then, before Garrett could respond, he would hang up the phone.
“One time, we were actually away for Christmas,” said Garrett. “I said. ‘I’ll give you my cell phone number because I know you’re gonna bug me for it.’ And he of course, called me on my cell phone when we were away.”
That interaction was typical of Manlove, who those close to him recalled as a man who always put his family first.
Manlove, who passed away at his farm on March 10 at the age of 87, is a former president of the Cecil County Board of Commissioners. He also served as a member of more than 16 civic organizations, including the Lions Club, was on the board of the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center and chaired the Upper Shore Regional Council.
However, according to his wife of 66 years, Mary Williams Manlove, the position he loved most was the school board.
“The school board was the love of Bill’s life,” Mary said. “He loved working with the school board and loved working with the children. He visited every school in the county and he would read to the kids.”
He had a reputation for being a reserved man, but someone who wouldn’t hesitate to stand up for his principles.
Phyllis Kilby, who served as a county commissioner with Bill Manlove, said two of his passions were land preservation and education. Norman Hasson, the former county treasurer, said the last time he saw Manlove in person, the board of education member was on his way to read to children at a local school.
“He was the deciding vote on hiring Dr. Lawson,” said School Board President William Malesh, a close friend of Bill Manlove, referring to the school district’s current superintendent. “He was a very logical fellow and had so much knowledge about the county.”
Manlove’s sisters were teachers and his aunt was a principal at Cecilton Elementary School, which is what his family says gave him such a love education.
Though he loved his civic work, when he came home from a government meeting, he wouldn’t talk or brag about it, Mary said. Instead, the couple’s discussion often focused on the children and the condition of their farm. Garrett said Manlove would ask his children, “what did you learn in school today,” after every school day.
“He was a private person, but if he wanted you to know something, he’d tell you,” Mary said.
With the exception of a stint in the U.S Military from 1955 to 1958, Manlove spent his life living and working on Swan Harbor Farm in Earleville. The farm has been in the Manlove family since the 1840s. Mary thinks the family will stay in the family, with her grandchildren taking over the family business.
Mary grew up with her husband in the Earleville area. They were both the children of farmers and even shared a piano teacher, who would make them play duets before sending them home. When Bill Manlove returned from Western Maryland College, he asked for her parents’ permission to marry their daughter and sold one of his cows to buy her a ring.
“We had been to a movie or something, and he just pulled it out — nothing romantic,” Mary said. “It was just Bill. It was the way he did things. He put the ring on my finger, we kissed and we didn’t discuss plans — it was just happiness.”
Mary recalled how the couple would work together all the time on the farm, from chores like milking the cows to big construction projects. They almost never hired out help.
The most difficult period in their relationship was when their son Clark suffered a farming accident at 17 years old that caused him to lose one of his arms. She said it takes a strong marriage to stay together through something like that.
“You find yourself blaming one another,” she said. “Our marriage was strong enough, so we stayed together and worked it out.”
Clark, who currently helps run the family farm, said that his father didn’t treat him any differently after the accident.
“He always told me to expect the worst,” Clark said. “And when it doesn’t happen, it’s good.”
Before he passed, Manlove was still deeply involved with the family farm and garden. Every Saturday, his children would visit. The side TV room turned into a hospital for his care. His last walk outside was with Clark, who showed him a new farm shed the family put up.
Manlove kept a daily reading habit throughout his life, preferring history and mystery books. Even on his deathbed, when breathing became difficult from pulmonary fibrosis, he kept reading, getting to page 70 or 71 of David Baldacci’s spy novel “The Fallen.”
“I came to the side of the bed,” Mary said. “I took his hand. I said, ‘Bill, are you getting ready to leave me?’ He looked at me, looked up at the ceiling and didn’t say anything — and he was gone.”
When asked about if there were any photos that she especially treasured of her late husband, Mary grabbed an old front page of the Cecil Whig in 2008 about Manlove leaving the Board of Commissioners. In it, her husband is smiling in his office, and he is quoted as saying, “ I just hope I’ve made a difference.”
