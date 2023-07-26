ROCK HALL — On Saturday morning, more than 100 paddlers dipped their watercraft into the Chesapeake Bay at Rock Hall for one of two races.
Along the way, they had iconic views of the Bay and the shoreline as they raised money to protect both.
There were two routes: 12 miles from Rock Hall to the Eastern Bay or 24 miles to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Both routes began and ended at Haven Harbour Marina in Rock Hall.
The weekend of July 22-23 was billed by the Bay Paddle organization as an “epic outdoor weekend of paddling, running and celebrating the Chesapeake Bay.”
Founder and organizer Chris Hopkinson said the routes were chosen for the views: the iconic, memorable Bay Bridge and the beauty and abundance of birds and marine life; the dolphins, herons, osprey and eagles found along the Eastern Bay.
“Unless they’re on the water, I think it’s hard for people to connect with why the Bay is so important,” he said.
The paddlers — racing on paddleboards, kayaks and six-person outrigger canoes — raised money to help preserve the Bay.
Bay Paddle’s fundraising mission began when Hopkinson discovered the importance of oysters to the health of the Bay.
“I didn’t know that a single oyster could filter 50 gallons of water per day. And when I learned about the decrease in their population, I thought more people needed to know the crucial role oysters played,” he said.
In 2020, to support the Oyster Recovery Partnership and raise money, Hopkinson became the first person to paddle the entire Chesapeake Bay. The 200-mile trip trip began in Havre de Grace and ended nine days later in Virginia Beach.
To turn the idea of Bay Paddle into reality, Hopkinson reached out to the community.
“Local paddlers are the majority of people paddling the Bay, and they support organizations that protect the Bay,” he said.
Bay Paddle itself supports the Oyster Recovery Partnership’s project to plant more oysters; WaterKeepers Chesapeake, a group dedicated to keeping the waters of the Bay healthy; and the Chesapeake Conservancy, an organization working toward the Bay’s designation as a National Park.
Hopkinson praised the presence of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department and Tow Boat USA, a sponsor that provided services free of charge. Tito’s Vodka returned as a sponsor of the event, joined by Blue Water Yacht Sales and Pacifico Beer.
A special feature of this race was a switch of paddlers on the six-person outrigger canoes where — as the canoes moved at full speed — three paddlers dove out of the canoe and three fresh paddlers slid in to replace them. This is the only switch race on the East Coast.
The races have their origins in Hawaii, and that influence was seen in the Saturday races. Before paddlers got in the water, David Schofield of the New Hope Canoe Club Ministry in Lewes, Delaware, said a prayer, parts of it in Hawaiian. He then blew on a conch shell signaling it was time to put boats in the water.
Following the races, Rock Hall’s Haven Harbour Marina hosted the 124 paddlers and 200 guests for a post-race party and awards ceremony. Tito’s Vodka and Pacifico Beer sponsored the celebration with Conrad’s Crabs Food Truck on hand.
Awards were presented to the following winners:
Top Male Stand-up Paddleboard:
- Collin Poskaitis, Annapolis.
Top Female Stand-up Paddleboard:
- Jean Hogan, Glen Burnie.
Top Male Long Craft Winner:
- Rowan Sampson, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.
Top Female Long Craft Winner:
- Steph Schell, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.
On Sunday, the weekend activities concluded with an Eco Adventure Paddle and a Rock the Hall 5K run through Rock Hall.
By the standards of Bay Paddle’s three-fold mission — to get out on the water, to push oneself mentally and physically, and to support recovery all year round — the weekend was a success. In its four years of existence, Bay Paddle has raised more than $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.