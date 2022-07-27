Election-2022-Maryland

Maryland Democrat Wes Moore talks to reporters on June 6, 2022 in Owings Mills, Md., after a Democratic primary debate for governor of Maryland. Bestselling author Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, July 22, 2022, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte, File

ANNAPOLIS — Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

