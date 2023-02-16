NEWARK, Del. — Downtown Newark will soon feature an arcade fun center.
City council approved a special-use permit for the business Monday night, clearing the way for Serhat Inc. to open the arcade in a vacant storefront at the corner of Main Street and Haines Street.
The business will include arcade games, crane machines, driving games, skee ball, air hockey, ring toss, water gun balloon games and more. It will also have a snack bar and vending machines, but it won’t sell alcohol.
Future plans could include indoor mini-golf, golf simulators and virtual reality games.
“In a city where much of the entertainment and dining is driven by alcohol sales and consumption, simple innocent fun would be a welcome diversion and option,” Servet Tosun, president of Serhat Inc. said.
Tosun owns several similar businesses located at malls in Maryland, New York and California, but those locations are smaller and focus only on one type of game. The Newark business will be his first full-scale arcade.
“You see people come with kids. When you see them laughing and having fun, then you really enjoy it, too,” he said. “There’s a need. Especially after COVID, people were inside and they want to go out and do something.”
Though he lives in Frederick, Md., Tosun is familiar with Newark because he used to be a part owner of the Fix It All cell phone repair shop on Main Street.
“You see the constant traffic on Main Street,” he said. “I somehow believe we’re going to succeed because we will work with the local community and people from the school.”
Tosun expects the arcade to be open from noon to 10 p.m., and possibly later on weekends.
The facility is planned for 141 E. Main St. in a 4,500-square-foot space behind Starbucks that was previously occupied by Performance Bicycle and Wooden Wheels.
If the business does well, it may expand to the adjacent former Del-One Federal Credit Union space, which fronts on Main Street and would add an additional 2,200 square feet.
The building at 141 E. Main St. was approved for redevelopment in June 2021, with plans calling for replacing it with a six-story building containing apartments, retail space and a parking garage.
However, the project has stalled, and the developer’s decision to rent the existing building to the arcade suggests that there are no plans to begin construction anytime soon. City officials have not heard any updates on the redevelopment project from the developer in almost a year.
Councilman Jason Lawhorn said the arcade will be a good addition to downtown.
“Main Street desperately needs businesses like this,” Lawhorn said. “We talk a lot about how it’s ‘restaurant row.’ It’s great to have restaurants there, but we need other things, too.”
He said the city needs to break away from the “No fun Newark” stereotype caused by too many government restrictions.
“We need to be able to have some things in this town that are fun,” he said.
Sasha Aber, owner of Home Grown Cafe, told council that the arcade will complement the businesses already on Main Street.
“We have talked for years of bringing non-food businesses to Main Street and having an alternative activity for people to do, and we haven’t really gotten any businesses that have come down,” Aber said. “So I think this is fabulous we have somebody that wants to come and bring an alternative activity that doesn’t involve alcohol and doesn’t involve food.”
A couple of council members expressed concern about potential issues if the arcade is open late and considered mandating that it close by 10 p.m. However, they ultimately dropped that request, and the special-use permit was approved unanimously.
Tosun hopes to have the arcade open by this summer.
