WASHINGTON — AAA again will honor Earth Day and Arbor Day with its unique car battery recycling program that already has resulted in the planting of tens of thousands of new trees in national forests.
From now through May 1, the auto club will fund the planting of a new tree for every car battery replaced and recycled by its emergency roadside service, its mobile battery service or at any of its AAA Car Care, insurance and travel locations.
Last year, AAA’s Batteries for Trees campaign resulted in the funding of more than 8,400 new trees — an increase of 40% from the previous year.
This year, AAA is aiming even higher, with the goal of funding more than 10,000 new trees.
“AAA and our associates recognize the importance of recycling batteries and take great pride in promoting and participating in this ‘green’ initiative,” Amber Zionkowski, Corporate Citizenship manager, said in a news release.
“The success of this particular program suggests that AAA’s year-round commitment to environmental responsibility is not only important to us, but to our members as well,” she said.
Nearly 100% of a car battery can be recycled, reducing toxic waste and lessening the demand for original materials required for new products, according to the news release.
AAA’s car battery supplier, Battery Service Solutions, collects and recycles all of the old batteries, and is a partner in this year’s Batteries for Trees campaign.
AAA also will fund additional tree plantings to reflect its associates’ involvement in a number of “green” activities and volunteer efforts throughout the month of April.
Additionally, customers who visit any AAA retail store or AAA Car Care location now through May 1 can support a tree planting with a donation of $1 or more.
All trees will be planted in national forests through the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization. For store locations, visit AAA.com/Locations.
To further support environmentally friendly alternative fuel choices, AAA also recognizes the need of electric vehicle owners to access vehicle charging stations when on the road. Electric vehicle drivers can find charging locations throughout the country through AAA’s TripTik Planner feature that can be found on the AAA mobile app or at AAA.com/TripTik.
AAA offers additional resources and information to assist electric vehicle owners and educate consumers about electric vehicles at exchange.aaa.com.
