LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A 16-year-old is dead after police believed he was pointing a gun and wielding a knife just a few steps away from the Maryland State Police barrack in St. Mary's County.
Peyton Ham, who lived in Leonardtown close to where the incident occurred, was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after being shot by a state trooper at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, State Police Secretary Col. Woodrow W. Jones said at a press conference at the police station, and was later pronounced deceased.
Police had received two separate 911 calls regarding Ham prior to the incident, where one caller said there was a “guy acting suspicious” who he said he believed had a gun before disconnecting, and another who lived near the barrack who said the same, Jones said.
Both the trooper and Ham are white, Greg Shipley, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.
The gun was revealed to be an Airsoft-type gun, which typically shoot plastic projectiles, after the shooting.
A trooper arrived and saw Ham holding what appeared to be a gun and a knife, Jones said, and a witness reported the trooper fired once after seeing Ham enter a shooting stance.
After the first shot, investigators believe Ham pulled out a knife and attempted to get up, Jones said. The trooper told him to drop the knife before he fired again. And then the trooper, who was not immediately identified by the agency, reported the shooting.
The trooper’s name was to be released “within the next day or two” as of Wednesday, according to Shipley. The police had not released the troopers name by deadline.
Jones said EMS and state troopers attempted lifesaving measures before Ham was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
“A gun was recovered at the scene, it has been determined to be an Airsoft gun that is a close representation of an actual handgun,” Jones said. “A knife was also recovered at the scene.”
The officer has been placed on administrative leave while investigations continue.
A lawyer for Ham’s family said in a press release that Ham was an “avid history enthusiast” with an “’Alex P. Keaton’ type personality,” whose “love of conservative politics always [took] center stage to his lively debates at the dinner table. He aspired to be an elected official, representing Maryland.”
He was also a cook, the release, written by California lawyer Christopher Longmore on behalf of Ham’s parents, Michael and Kristee Boyle, says. He was an Orioles fan, and made it to the prosecutor role of his mock trial team.
“Our family is absolutely heartbroken and shattered over this sudden, unexpected loss of life of a talented young man, filled with promise,” the release said. “Words cannot express the gratitude our family is feeling with the overwhelming love and support being extended by our friends and family in our amazing community.”
As part of the state police’s procedure, Jones said, the investigation will be submitted to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review when it is complete. An administrative investigation is also ongoing.
It is still under investigation as to whether Ham was dealing with a mental health crisis at the time, Jones said. There is no body camera footage, as state police do not wear body cameras.
At Wednesday morning’s board of education meeting, St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said Ham, a sophomore at Leonardtown High School, was a “wonderful young man” whose parents worked for the school system, and called for a moment of silence.
“Please know we have additional support sent to Leonardtown High School to support students and staff,” Smith said.
