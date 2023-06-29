The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is urging Cecil County residents, as well as the rest of the state, to attend public fireworks displays performed by trained professionals rather than set off fireworks themselves.
CECIL COUNTY – Officials with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are urging residents in Cecil County and throughout the rest of Maryland to attend public fireworks displays – presented by trained professionals to celebrate the Fourth of July and summer in general – instead of launching ones they purchased at roadside stands in their backyards and other spots in communities.
"I would highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci advised Maryland residents, according to a statement that the agency issued earlier this week.
Public fireworks displays will be held in Baltimore City and most Maryland counties at various points throughout this weekend and through Independence Day, which falls on Tuesday, based on a listing that the MOSFM included in the safety notice that it distributed.
In Cecil County, public fireworks displays will be held in Chesapeake City on Sunday night; North East on Monday night and Elkton on Tuesday (July 4th) night. See the June 28 issue of the Cecil Whig or visit cecildaily.com for more details about those public fireworks displays in Cecil County.
Aware that some residents still prefer holding private fireworks displays, MOSFM officials are offering the following safety tips and information:
* Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine which fireworks are legal for use in that area.
* Fireworks are PROHIBITED in Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George's, Harford and Howard counties, as well as in Ocean City.
* Read and follow label warnings and instructions.
* Do not allow small children to use fireworks.
* Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
* Have a bucket of water or hose available.
* Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
Toward the end of the statement issued by the agency, Geraci notes, "Fireworks have been a long tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations," before he emphasizes, "Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season. By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland."
