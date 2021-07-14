CECIL COUNTY — Even as Maryland continues to reopen and resume pre-COVID normalcy, the Delta variant strain of COVID-19 casts a shadow on the optimism of reopening. Despite Cecil County’s excellent rate of 6,206 cases and 149 deaths per 100 thousand people, State and county health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
“Every Marylander should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said McCallister.
The Maryland Department of Health has continued its efforts to bring the vaccine to the state. As of July 14, 75.8% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. They have done so through a mix of “community-based and mobile vaccination approaches, as well as by having vaccines available at events where people gather throughout the summer.”
“Overall, the proportion of cases that are caused by Delta is increasing substantially and seems likely to replace alpha as the most common lineage in Maryland,” said David McCallister, Public Information Officer at the Maryland Department of Health Office of Preparedness & Response.
As of July 12th, 90 confirmed Delta variant cases among Maryland residents had been reported.
McCallister recommended that interested members of the public, both those who doubt the vaccines’ effectiveness and those simply interested in the numbers, take a look at the various government COVID-tracking datasets that are available for public viewing.
“Here is data that show vaccine and total statewide cases for comparison and you can clearly see a steady decline in cases as more and more people became vaccinated,” said McCallister.
McCallister recommended the State of Maryland’s official data on vaccination rates, which can be found at: coronavirus.maryland.gov/datasets/md-covid19-totalvaccinationsstatewidefirstandsecondsingledose/explore, as well as the State’s total case tracker, found at: coronavirus.maryland.gov/datasets/mdcovid19-totalcasesstatewide/explore.
Additionally, McCallister noted that, in June, 100% of COVID-related deaths in Maryland were people who were unvaccinated. Also in June, 95% of new COVID cases were unvaccinated individuals, with a mere 5% of new cases occurring in people who had already been vaccinated. He pointed out that the data also shows that the vaccine is effective in weakening the virus even after infection, as 93% of new COVID-related hospitalizations were unvaccinated.
Those interested in getting their vaccine can find the list of upcoming vaccination clinics at: cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/. Also, the Cecil Health Department, Christiana Care and Union Hospital will be offering Modern, Pfizer and J&J vaccines at the Cecil County Fair on July 24th and 27th-30th from 4 to 8pm, with the 31st being from 2 to 6pm.
