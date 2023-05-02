NORTH EAST — The grounds of historic St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church will be full of color and excitement Friday and Saturday with the return of the Garden Market.
Last year, more than 5,200 people attended the two-day event which, this year, runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and from 9-4 Saturday at the church, 315 South Main St. in North East.
More than 80 vendors have signed up to offer their wares, according to Dawn Rodenbaugh, chairwoman of St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market.
“We have a pretty good variety of vendors,” Rodenbaugh said. To participate vendors had to offer plants, plant based products or garden related products such as honey, soaps and birdhouses and even trees and shrubs.
Rodenbaugh said one of the more popular vendors will be returning. “Old Fools Tools” sells vintage, antique and used tools.
“There will be live edge furniture and clocks and repurposed items too,” she said, keeping it in the vein of natural or nature-enhancing products.
Of course, there will be activities for the kids and entertainment.
“Boz Turtle Bob and Scott Wells will be playing,” Rodenbaugh said. Student musicians from North East Middle and High Schools will also perform.
Rodenbaugh said there is a new food vendor this year that will have people talking. It’s called “Outlandish Food” and has unique menu items including a berry-grilled cheese sandwich.
After all the months of planning and organizing, Rodenbaugh said by the time the St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market begins Friday morning she can actually relax.
“I can more or less walk around and enjoy the market,” she said. “I am always on the lookout for vintage planters and plants.”
