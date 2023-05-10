Haley Johnson, 18, of North East, holds a potted tomato plant Saturday during St. Mary Anne’s annual Garden Market. Johnson purchased the plant during the event in downtown North East because she “always wanted to learn gardening.”
Donna Skully (left) and her daughter, Stephanie Eskridge, pose in front of their wagon filled with flowers on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Skully, who lives in Middletown, Del., and Eskridge, an Elkton resident, are avid gardeners and they attend the garden market every year.
From left, Debbie McKeown poses with Connie Keares and Connie’s daughter, Rachel Keares, on Saturday at their Locust Point Flowers vendor tent during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Debbie owns Locust Point Flowers with her husband, John McKeown. Debbie and Connie are sisters; Rachel is Debbie’s niece.
This photo shows a small section of the St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church grounds in downtown North East on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Ann’s Garden Market. More than 4,000 people attended the two-day-long event.
From left, North East resident Earl Williams poses with Dee Williams and Dee’s husband, Jim Williams, on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Earl and Jim are brothers. Jim and Dee live in Bear, Del.
North East resident Adam Center poses with his 4-year-old daughter, Lucy, on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Haley Johnson, 18, of North East, holds a potted tomato plant Saturday during St. Mary Anne’s annual Garden Market. Johnson purchased the plant during the event in downtown North East because she “always wanted to learn gardening.”
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Donna Skully (left) and her daughter, Stephanie Eskridge, pose in front of their wagon filled with flowers on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Skully, who lives in Middletown, Del., and Eskridge, an Elkton resident, are avid gardeners and they attend the garden market every year.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
From left, Debbie McKeown poses with Connie Keares and Connie’s daughter, Rachel Keares, on Saturday at their Locust Point Flowers vendor tent during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Debbie owns Locust Point Flowers with her husband, John McKeown. Debbie and Connie are sisters; Rachel is Debbie’s niece.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This photo shows a small section of the St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church grounds in downtown North East on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Ann’s Garden Market. More than 4,000 people attended the two-day-long event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Port Deposit resident Joel Alarcon performs music on the violin Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
From left, North East resident Earl Williams poses with Dee Williams and Dee’s husband, Jim Williams, on Saturday during the annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East. Earl and Jim are brothers. Jim and Dee live in Bear, Del.
NORTH EAST — Donna Scully and her daughter, Stephanie Eskridge, traveled together to St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in downtown North East on Friday because spring is here and, as anyone with a green thumb knows, it is time to get busy.
They returned on Saturday — the second day of the annual two-day event on the grounds of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church — and that’s when Scully, who lives in Middletown, Del., and Eskridge, an Elkton resident, crossed paths with the Cecil Whig.
“Yesterday, we had four wagons of vegetable plants,” said Eskridge, an avid gardener who purchased kale, onions, string beans, several varieties of tomatoes and other items that are destined for her well-organized backyard garden, which she already had tilled by hand.
When they came back on Saturday, Scully, who also loves gardening, focused on her own shopping list.
“I’m more into herbs and flowers,” said Scully, who had filled two wagons with plants she bought for her backyard garden, including sun patience that she hopes will “attract hummingbirds” to her feeder and Dipladenia, before she and her daughter left the event in the early afternoon.
Scully and Eskridge make the trip to St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market every year. It’s sort of like a quest trip for them.
“I absolutely base my entire planting season around this show,” Eskridge emphasized, before breaking into a smile. “I take off work just to come to this show.”
Scully and Eskridge were among the more than 6,000 people who attended the Garden Market, according to Dawn Rodenbaugh, vendor coordinator and co-chair of the St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market planning committee. The two-day turnout broke an attendance record, Rodenbaugh reported.
Featuring 111 vendors selling a wide range of flowers, plants, garden decor, nature-themed gifts and similar merchandise, the Garden Market felt like a festival because there was live music by several area acts, including the popular Box Turtle Bob, and there was food for sale. Vendor tents dotted the grounds and a large crowd of people milled around the church property.
It’s not surprising that the event attracted seasoned gardeners like Scully and Eskridge. But it also drew novices, including 18-year-old North East resident Haley Johnson, who was spotted carrying around a rather large, potted tomato plant that she had purchased.
“I always wanted to learn gardening,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.