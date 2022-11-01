ELKTON — Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition hosted its sixth annual Spooktacular on Saturday, which also included a drug take back drive aimed at Cecil County students.
Beth Creek, executive director of the youth empowerment source said the event was two-fold with the Trunk or Treat along with the DEA national drug take back day.
“Today is kind of a big culminating event,” Creek said. “And so we do the community trunk or treat, it’s free. Community members, community organizations, businesses, host trunks, decorate the trunks, hand out candy, and folks can come and turn in their unused prescriptions at the very beginning of the events. And then they can walk through and their kiddos can trunk or treat during daylight in a safe environment.”
Creek said there were approximately 800 to 1000 people that attended the Spooktacular event.
Creek said there are also group demonstrations at the event such as a jump rope group, a martial arts group, marching band, and much more.
Rebecca Taylor, a Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition member, wants everyone to understand the harm of prescription drugs getting in the wrong hands.
“Well, with the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition we’re all trying to make this place like Cecil County a better place, and we’re just really trying to diminish drug use in the community,” Taylor said.
Erin Hamson, youth advisor for Cecil Youth Coalition, wants to spread the word about drug culture norms and what is actually happening in our society today.
“Honestly, the importance of it is with prevention, particularly primary prevention, like just letting people know we talk a lot about social norms,” Hamson said. “And in particular in the high school culture, right, people think that everybody’s doing, like drinking and everybody’s vaping. And the truth is, while our numbers are high, the majority of the kids are actually not doing it. And so a lot of what we’re doing is trying to get the message out that the social norm is not that everybody’s drinking, not that everybody’s doing drugs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.