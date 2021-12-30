CHASE — As families park their car next to the old-fashioned, white building for Chase United Methodist Church every third Saturday of each month, a number of volunteers meet them outside to pack ready-to-go bags of food and other items into the back seat or trunk, and then asks the driver if he or she would like to leave a phone number so that they can reach out to help meet other needs.
Since June of this year, Chase United Methodist Church has operated a food pantry out of a choir room that had been converted and fitted up with shelves and refrigerators. During its most recent food drive, the pantry had served 100 people, a slight increase from its November drive and a steep increase from its first drive.
“It is small, but it is a start,” Pastor Walter Jackson III said. “If you plant the seed, the Lord will provide the increase.”
Food for the pantry are paid with monies from the Sunday tithes and donations from church and community members; volunteers organize the inventory.
“It is a group effort. As Christians, we are called to help and to love one another,” Jackson said, referencing Matthew 25, where Jesus says whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me.
One of Chase UMC’s incorporated churches from a merger in 2009 ran a food pantry out of a room at Piney Grove UMC in Middle River for a while, but it was moved to Chase UMC to improve service to the local community.
Karen Kridenoff and her husband Charles, the co-directors of the pantry, are members of Chase UMC and have also worked for years in pantries like it, first starting when they themselves needed supplementary food assistance.
“It hurts me to see others who are neglected, because it could happen to me,” she said.
Karen and Charles were asked to take the lead on the pantry by Jackson, who saw their experience and enthusiasm for the work and knew that they would make a good fit for the job.
“Churches are made up of everyday people with extraordinary gifts and talents,” Jackson said. “Everyone brings something to the table; you might see it initially, or you might see it eventually. But that is the beauty of Christ’s church.”
He added that everyone gets the opportunity to participate and share in leadership. Regina Skipwith, for example, also volunteers, and, she said, she is a naturally a “giver.”
“I enjoy giving to those in need and to those who are less fortunate,” she said, adding that she was in need of aid from food pantries growing up. “Now that God has blessed me, I am able to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.