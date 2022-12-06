ELKTON — Elkton residents sat in unusually heavy traffic along Route 40 and neighboring backroads Friday. Part of the traffic had to do with the Elkton tree lighting event on East Main Street, but the majority of the traffic was the result of an officer involved shooting in Delaware Friday morning that lead to prolong shutdowns of both north and south bound I-95.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.