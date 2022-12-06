ELKTON — Elkton residents sat in unusually heavy traffic along Route 40 and neighboring backroads Friday. Part of the traffic had to do with the Elkton tree lighting event on East Main Street, but the majority of the traffic was the result of an officer involved shooting in Delaware Friday morning that lead to prolong shutdowns of both north and south bound I-95.
At approximately 7:29 a.m. on Friday, Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun on the 100 Block of Ayre St. outside of Newport, De. Police say that upon contact with the suspect, the suspect began to run and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the troopers.
Police report that during the encounter, shots were fired with three rounds hitting an occupied Vocational Technical School district bus. Police say there were no reported injuries on the bus.
As of now, police say they are unsure who’s rounds hit the school bus and if the suspect fired at police first.
After the exchange, police say the suspect continued on foot to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where he attempted an unsuccessful carjacking before carjacking a second victim and fleeing in the stolen vehicle, prompting additional gunfire from troopers.
Police say after the suspect’s first successful carjacking, a lengthy pursuit ensued around both New Castle and Newark areas before the suspect entered the cul-de-sac of Old Cooch’s Bridge Road.
Upon hitting the dead end, the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and continued on foot through a wooded area toward southbound I-95, according to police. The suspect then made two unsuccessful carjacking attempts on south bound I-95. Police say during one of the attempts, the suspect discharged a round into the interior of one of the victim’s vehicles. Police say this incident did not lead to any injuries.
After two failed carjacking attempts, police say the suspect attempted a third carjacking and made off in yet another stolen vehicle. Once the suspect began to flee southbound I-95 in the stolen vehicle, officers were forced to engage with the suspect, ultimately shooting at him and injuring an uninvolved motorist. Police say the uninvolved motorist that was struck was treated at an area hospital and released later in the day.
According to police, the circumstances of the injury to the motorist remain unclear at this time.
Police say that during the chase on southbound I-95, officers were able to stop the suspects vehicle south of Route 896 through undisclosed police action.
Officers were then forced to engage the armed suspect and the suspect was shot, according to police. Troopers attempted to render first aid but the suspect was not savable and pronounced dead by paramedics, police say.
Police say from initial contact with the suspect to the time he was stopped took an estimated 90 minutes with police reporting the incident to have been stopped around 9:00 a.m. Friday. The incident, spanning across what police say is four separate crime locations, involved five police agencies- Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, Newport Police Department, Elsmere Police Department and New Castle City Police Department.
Motorists were forced to use Route 40 and neighboring roads as both north and southbound I-95 in the area of Route 896 were shut down for an extended period to allow officers to conduct an investigation. Both north and sound bound I-95 were reopened around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the suspect, believed to be in his 30’s, has not been identified to the public as of now as the investigation is still ongoing.
