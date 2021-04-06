ELKTON — The first Cecil County Special Olympics softball program in at least 20 years will begin this Saturday, April 11, with a practice at the Pine Grove Sports Bar fields in Elkton at 11 a.m.
Pat Cullinan, the director for Special Olympics in Cecil, Harford and Kent County, said he chose softball partially due to personal experience, since he started and ran a similar program in Harford for 19 years. Slow Pitch Softball makes for a good starting sport, as the slow pace of play makes it accessible to most special needs athletes.
“The easiest sport that we have for anybody to play, regardless of athletic ability is something like Bocce, where all you’re doing is rolling a ball in front of you,” said Cullinan. “Softball, in my opinion, is not that much further down the road in terms of what it takes — basic hand eye coordination, running ability, catching ability, hitting the ball — those things are generally pretty easy.”
His coaching will focus primarily on the fundamentals of the game, to help place athletes on teams based on ability, from beginner to advanced. If an athlete can’t hit the ball from a pitch, Cullinan will put a ball on a tee to work on their swing.
“We start very slowly with the four basics: hitting, running, throwing and catching. If they progress, we can put them on a team,” said Cullinan. “If they don’t, we have a skills competition where we’ll measure throws, time them running around the bases, and throw them balls to see how many they catch. Anybody from eight to 80 of any ability is able to play.”
The teams will follow all Special Olympics COVID-19 regulations, wearing masks and abiding by social distancing. Athletes also need to fill out a medical registration form.
Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, games will take place between Cecil County teams and other counties such as Harford. Cullinan said if there is enough interest he would like to expand the program from a traditional, where the only participants are those with intellectual disabilities, to a unified program, where general population athletes play with Special Olympic Athletes. The program is open to people with physical disabilities, but Cullinan said they should meet with him to see if it would be feasible for the athlete to play the sport.
Special Olympics Fitness Days, a weekly Saturday event where athletes work on their conditioning through stretches, walks, and games like Hopscotch will continue at the Cecil Community Center Park in Rising Sun. The Fitness Days, which began on Feb. 27, marked the organizations’ first community event in Cecil County in six years.
Interested volunteers or athletes can get more information by emailing Cullinan at pcullinan@smod.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.