ELKTON — Development started Tuesday on the Elkton Commerce Center as business and government leaders broke the ground with pomp and ceremony. The development, part of the Southfields of Elkton project unveiled in 2019 by developer Ray Jackson, will be a $700 million project.
“It’s truly a work, live, play urban development,” Elkton Mayor Rob Alt said. “This will sustain the Town of Elkton for years to come.”
The project, which is being developed by the Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company, is projected to create 3,000 temporary construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs in the complex.
David Neuman, managing director in the Washington, D.C. office of Trammell Crow, explained that the Elkton Commerce Center will be a multi-faceted business development.
“This is a state of the art logistics center where we’re targeting the businesses of tomorrow,” Neuman said.
The location is attractive to Trammell Crow, their partner Diamond Realty investments, and their construction partner Cushman & Wakefield because of Elkton’s close proximity to Interstate 95 and the development’s location right off Route 40.
“Logistics related tenants utilize a site selection checklist,” said McLane Fisher, Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore division. “Elkton is at the confluence of the most critical elements; workforce availability, highway networks, economic incentives and transportation resources with access to parcel shipping, LTL carriers, deep water port and rail. The area surrounding Elkton Commerce Center has excellent amenities, which is critical for attracting and retaining the workforce required to staff facilities like this.”
And for the environmental impact, Neuman explained that the company plans to preserve 82 acres of woodland area on site as a conservation easement. In addition, Trammell Crow plans to plant 2,500 trees to help offset the environmental impact of constructing a massive mixed use development.
The trees also serve as part of the buffer zoning between the complex and surrounding homes. Ray Jackson noted that, while Elkton town code requires only 50 feet of buffer zoning, the Southfield project has buffer zones as large as 300 feet between the developing properties and homes.
Jackson said that elements such as the large buffer zones were added to the complex’s design after a series of meetings and conversations with the property’s neighbors, where they expressed their concerns over the future complex.
“[As a developer] you have to be respectful, have to be understanding. And I think that’s what we’ve tried to do,” Jackson said.
The Southfields project, announced first in 2019, has been met with some controversy from residents of the area. However, the groundbreaking ceremony went off without a hitch or protest.
To the folks who disagree with the development’s grand vision for Elkton, the Mayor says the benefits outweigh any objections.
“I do feel for the people in the surrounding area of a development project,” the mayor said.
Fisher echoed the mayor’s belief that the project would be beneficial to Elkton and Cecil County as a whole.
“Opportunities like this are part of the fabric that tie communities together,” Fisher said. “[Elkton Commerce Center] bolsters new employment opportunities and additional tax revenue, which the entire community benefits from.”
However, the mayor emphasized that while the project is within the town limits, many residents around the area who dislike the development are county residents and do not contribute to the town’s tax base, which is his top priority.
Alt says that this land has been in the growth area for the town, prime for development since the 1990’s.
“We’re going to construct and build in the town’s growth area,” Alt said. “This [development] will contribute several million dollars into the general fund.”
Alt’s eventual hope is that by constructing the Elkton Commerce Center and Southfields as a whole will bring about the ability to lower taxes down the road. With continued development and investment in the town, Alt believes tax reductions could come about as early as fiscal year 2022.
Ultimately, Alt believes the $700 million, 200 million square foot development will be what the town needs to “live, work and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.