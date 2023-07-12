PERRYVILLE — The view of the Susquehanna River from the historic Alstone Farm near Perryville is absolutely spectacular, as more than 300 people experienced firsthand on Saturday when they attended the soft opening of SUSKY River Beverage Company - the newest craft brewery in Cecil County.
Purchased by the Robertson family in 2020, with the intent to use that rural property as a place to hunt and raise beef, the 59-acre farm is located on a bluff overlooking the river at the end of Alstone Lane, which shoots off the intersection of St. Mark's Road and Frenchtown Road, a short distance north of Perryville.
But then the original vision shifted, partly because of the family's strong sense of community.
"The family soon felt that such a gorgeous property needed to be enjoyed by more folks and decided to leverage their experience in the Bavarian beer culture, summers working the family farm in West Virginia, award-winning family gardens and time spent running major international events to use in opening and operating a small farm brewery," according to an overview included on the SUSKY River Beverage Company website.
With that goal in mind, the family started growing its own hops on the farm and perfecting its craft beer recipes during the past few years.
Each family member brings a skill set to the project. Linda Robertson, who co-owns the farm with her husband, David, tends the hops field when she is not working her full-time job as a certified financial planner (CFP) professional. David also co-owns the brewery, with his son, Jason Robertson, and he is co-founder and chief executive officer of SUSKY River Beverage Company and, as such, oversees the infrastructure and general farm operation.
Jason, who is a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, oversees the brew production as the sole brewer and as chief operations officer. On Saturday, during the soft opening, the SUSKY River Beverage Company menu featured 10 of his craft beer creations in various varieties, including lagers, IPAs and stouts. The names of the craft beers, such as Garrett Island IPA and Alstone Ale, are drawn from the surrounding area.
Rounding out the team, Jason's wife, Tracy Robertson, will focus on event planning and she "brings a wealth of logistics," drawing from her work experience in the federal government and the non-profit world.
All of their planning, design, creation and hard work led to the SUSKY River Beverage Company's soft opening, which stretched over nine hours Saturday on the farm's well-manicured grounds.
There was a strong festival vibe as folks relaxed on picnic tables dotting the grassy hill overlooking the river and on patio furniture on the courtyard directly outside the smartly-renovated barn, which, serving as the spacious craft beer pub, was packed with guests socializing while sampling the various brews.
All the while, under a shade tent outside of the craft beer barn and within earshot of folks enjoying the river view from the grassy hill, the Great Train Robbery Duo sang a wide range of classic rock, pop and country songs while strumming and picking their acoustic guitars.
Adding to that festival feel and reflecting the family-friendly attitude of the SUSKY River Beverage Company owners, children and adults alike petted goats that were inside a small pen standing at the edge of the lawn overlooking the river.
At this point, SUSKY River Beverage Company will be open every Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
