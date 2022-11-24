CHARLESTOWN — The way Bob Meffley tells it, Jim Massey’s colorful nickname can be traced back to a funny exchange that they had with a restaurant waitress one night while having dinner together after a Cecil County Council meeting.
After the waitress told Massey that he looked familiar, Meffley, unable to resist the chance for some silliness, informed her with a straight face that Massey was a famous retired boxer. And then Massey, always up for a good laugh, too, played right along with the story, as did their other dinner companion, Councilman Bill Coutz.
The tale, which grew larger as the conversation progressed, reached the point where the waitress told the trio that, yes, the name of that famous retired boxer seated in front of her rang a bell somewhere in the back of her brain.
“I told her that Jim was a boxer from Philly and went by the nickname of ‘Krazy Legs Massey’,” Meffley said, before breaking into a big smile and then delivering the kicker. “I told her that they even made a movie about Krazy Legs Massey, and it was called ‘Rocky’.”
Massey continued to roll right along with it.
That story epitomizes the sense of humor that Massey possesses – one of his many attributes that speakers touched upon Thursday (Nov. 17) during a retirement reception for him at The Wellwood restaurant in Charlestown.
Massey, 70, began working as council manager almost 10 years ago, amid Cecil County’s transition from a government led by five commissioners to a charter government system in which there are five council members and a county executive. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31.
The evening’s festivities also marked an official sendoff for Coutz, who, like Massey, enjoys a laugh. Coutz lost his bid for a second four-year term when challenger Rebecca Hamilton defeated him in the Republican primary four months ago.
Speakers provided the audience with funny stories and inside jokes about Massey and Coutz. In addition, they shared heartfelt remembrances of them. It was clear that both men are deeply respected by their friends and colleagues. Mutual admiration was evident when Massey and Coutz spoke about each other, too, from the podium.
A 1970 graduate of Bel Air High School and a 1974 graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., Massey, who also went on to earn a master’s degree in instructional technology at Towson University, brought a wealth of applicable experience with him when then-Cecil County Council President Robert Hodge hired Massey in February 2013 – selecting him out of a field of 44 candidates.
At that time, Massey’s resume reflected more than 35 years of government experience, including 24 years with the public library system, four years as Harford County Council Administrator, three years with the Department of Aging and five years as director of the Election Board.
RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB
But it was the experience Massey gained while working in Harford County government as a college intern in 1972 — when that county changed to charter — that best served Cecil County after he accepted the council manager job here some 40 years later. (His four years as the Harford County Council Administrator, a position he held several years after college, also proved to be invaluable.)
“He was a Godsend,” said Joyce Bowlsbey, who served on Cecil County’s very first council from 2013 to 2018, the last two of those years as president. “The council didn’t know what it was doing because the charter system was new to all of us. The charter is just guidelines, left to interpretation. He helped a great deal when it came to us figuring out how does this circumstance fit into this charter.”
It is noteworthy that Bowlsbey served as chairwoman of this county’s charter board, meaning she that had a role in choosing the language in that constitution. And yet, she also relied heavily on Massey’s experience and insight when it came to applying those guidelines to real-life situations.
“He is one of the most knowledgeable people I know when it comes to the inner workings of county government,” Bowlsbey said.
As for Massey — the person — Bowlsbey remarked, “He is a kind gentleman, a dear friend, and I love him. I love him to pieces.”
Meffley, who is the current council’s president, also praised Massey for helping the county transition to the charter government system.
“When Cecil County changed to charter government, all we had was a bunch of words on paper. But no one knew how to apply them. Jim knew exactly what to do, though. He referenced Harford County a lot, because that’s where he gained his experience with transitioning to charter government,” Meffley said. “Jim was a big piece of the puzzle.”
Meffley also lauded Massey for the day-to-day guidance he gave him and the council, translating to high productivity.
“With the help of Jim Massey, we had six charter amendments pass during my four years as president. Normally, a council may get one or two amendments passed,” Meffley said, adding, “Harford County’s loss was Cecil County’s gain.”
Coutz commented before Thursday night’s festivities, “Jim has transcended through many councils, and he has always been the guiding light. He has a vast background and knowledge. I don’t think you could ever replicate it.”
A few speakers noted that Massey had a gift for diffusing tense situations and for serving as a bridge to unite two opposing sides of an issue.
“It is rare that we have peacemakers in this world like you,” said Del. Kevin Hornberger while presenting Massey with a proclamation and gifts, including a book that is perfect for a history buff like Massey.
Along those lines, Wayne Tome, director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, commented from the podium, “He could smooth anything over.”
Referring to Massey’s decade as the council manager, County Executive Danielle Hornberger remarked to the audience, “He shaped our past and our future.”
She thanked Massey for his “quick wit and laughter,” which kept morale high in the government office setting. The county executive chuckled when recalling Massey’s knack for “pointing out expired items in our refrigerator.”
Addressing the audience toward the end, Massey gave a light-hearted “roast” of several of his colleagues, drawing a great deal of laughter as told stories and inside jokes about them with a comical deadpan delivery.
INDIANA COUTZ
If Massey’s nickname is Krazy Legs Massey, then Coutz’ monicker — or alter ego — is Indiana Coutz. That’s because, on stage, Meffley and Council Vice President Jackie Gregory provided Coutz with an Indiana Jones-style hat and leather jacket to don, as well as a whip, at one point during the presentation.
The backstory behind Indiana Coutz, however, wasn’t clear like the one for Krazy Legs Massey.
A Cecil County native who grew up on his family’s Calvert farm, Coutz graduated from Frostburg State University in 1989. He won his council seat in 2018, having campaigned to bolster law enforcement and to battle Cecil County’s opioid epidemic.
Gregory and Councilman Al Miller complimented Coutz on his ability to inject his humor into a situation, sometimes serving to reduce tension in the room, and then seamlessly return his attention to the business at hand.
“You kept me laughing, even during the most serous meetings,” Gregory said from the podium, explaining that council members start to feel like family over time.
Miller used the word “hardworking” to describe Coutz, who was stickler, for example, when it came to providing his written updates to the council after he attended the weekly intel meetings involving representatives of all law enforcement agencies in Cecil County.
Danielle Hornberger noted that Coutz always strived to “find common ground” whenever he encountered opposing views while interacting with his colleagues.
Without notes, Coutz delivered an eloquent speech during the part of the presentation that focused on him.
“It’s never been a job; it’s been an honor,” Coutz said of his councilman position.
He continued, “This job is filled with choices you make every day.” After noting that, typically, 50 percent of the people are not happy with the decision that’s been made, Coutz emphasized that the goal is to realistically shift the balance to 55 or 60 percent of the people in favor of the outcome.
Regardless, though, Coutz stressed that making the right decision — one that is for the greater good — after considering all options and voices is more important than trying to reach a public consensus.
In his parting words, Coutz urged the next council to “serve the county with dignity and respect and to avoid decisiveness.”
