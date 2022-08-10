PERRYVILLE — A contract extension with McGuirk Construction for the town’s snow removal services was approved last Tuesday even though questions were raised about Perryville’s efforts to get more bidders.
“We have never had anyone else bid,” said Commissioner Michelle Linkey.
Perryville advertises each year in search of contractors to bid on its snow removal services. McGuirk Construction has been the only company to submit a bid in recent years.
“I know Mr. McGuirk and what he’s done for Perryville and how reliable and generous he is,” said Mayor Matt Roath. He added, however, that the town has a process for obtaining services. “That process should be followed. We probably should put it out to bid.”
Debra Sharpe, finance director, said by not advertising and simply extending the contract she felt the town would save money.
“If we do put it out to bid do it for a three year contract,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor.
Jackie Weih, a town resident, urged the board ahead of the vote to revisit the bidding process.
“The board has been talking about increasing the interest in bids but I’ve seen no increase,” Weih said. “I want to make sure the process is not ignored.”
That McGuirk discussed equipment costs with town officials also troubled her.
“It seems inappropriate to have a discussion with a contractor over his costs,” Weih said.
Sharpe made the board aware that McGuirk has not had a lot of snow to move in recent years.
