ELKTON — Singerly Volunteer Assistant Chief, Damon Portlock, is expected to make a full recovery after he fell from a second floor balcony during a March 3 house fire on Nottingham Road in Elkton.
Portlock, 47, was one of 40 Singerly Firefighters fighting a two story single family house fire Friday morning when a second story exterior balcony gave out, causing Portlock — who had leaned on the railing for support — to fall and land on the air tank on his back, according to Singerly officials.
“I didn’t think I was in serious condition when I was laying there but it was scary and I had to go through fall protocol as a precaution,” said Portlock.
Once Portlock fell, Singerly responders instantly began to render aid before he was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Aviation Command as part of the fire company’s fall protocol.
Upon arrival at Baltimore Shock Trauma, Portlock said his lower back was hurting and he was winded from the fall.
“I am very thankful that everyone stopped what they were doing to help me,” said Portlock.
Singerly personnel continued to fight the one alarm fire which took nearly an hour to get under control. The fire caused $250,000 in both structure and content damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal report. Three residents and several dogs were able to escape the burning home safely.
The cause of the fire, which originated in a second floor bedroom, is still under investigation.
“Several accidental causes could have contributed to the fire,” Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Monday. “Due to the extensive damage, including the impending collapse of the room where the fire originated, it will be difficult for our investigators to pinpoint an exact cause.”
Late Friday evening, Portlock was cleared and sent home from Baltimore Shock Trauma, as he did not show signs of any major injuries. Portlock is now in recovery and said that his only symptoms are muscle stiffness and soreness.
