Pictured in this file photo, a Singerly Volunteer Fire Company captain walks up the street towards a heavily damaged Elkton home that SFC and other local firefighters extinguished a blaze in. Singerly has proposed an increase to the funding they receive from the Town of Elkton, which is likely to go to referendum during the town's 2024 election.
ELKTON — In next year’s town elections, Elkton residents may vote on a several cent tax increase after the Singerly Fire Company proposed a charter amendment to the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners that would increase town contributions to the fire company. The contributions will be used to assist Singerly as the fire company has been pulling funds from its rainy day fund to meet its annual $3.9 million operating and equipment expenses since 2020.
“Our revenue lines and our expense lines have crossed due to the volume of calls and costs to run everything which is why we are looking for a charter change because the funding will be ongoing and it will be a long term fix,” said the Singerly Government Affairs Chair, Sam Goldwater.
Currently outlined in Section C8-23 of the Elkton Charter, the Town of Elkton is required to pay $0.012 for every $100 of the town’s assessed property value to Singerly Fire Department. As of current assessments within the town, Elkton pays anywhere from $125,000 to $150,000 annually to Singerly.
“Our utilities alone cost $140,000,” said Goldwater. “And our number of full-time employees is growing as well because of the volume of calls. So to maintain a sustainable operation, we need more revenue.”
With 25 percent of Cecil County’s annual fire and EMS responses occurring within Elkton’s town limits and accounting for over 60-68.2 percent of the Singerly Fire Department’s annual requests for service, Singerly said that responding to Elkton calls alone costs the department $2.34-$2.66 million annually.
The Singerly proposal would increase the $0.012 per every $100 of the town’s assessed property value to $0.15 cents per every $100 of the town’s assessed property value.
“What they are requesting is that we raise the percentage so that they get three, four or even five times the additional money,” said Elkton town Mayor, Robert Alt. “Every penny that we raise taxes is about $150,000 and what they are asking for is a few cents increase in the municipal tax to get the additional funding.”
Elkton residents currently pay an annual tax rate of $0.6356 per $100 assessed property value. Alt speculated that it would take roughly a $0.05-$0.06 cent increase to meet Singerly’s proposal – something he said he wouldn’t do without input from the public.
“Before we would raise taxes, we would put it on a referendum,” said Alt. “We wouldn’t increase anyone’s taxes without giving them the opportunity to vote on something like that.”
Taking Elkton’s recent economic growth into consideration, Alt said the town might be able to avoid a tax increase completely.
“We have been very fortunate in the past that we have never had to raise our taxes because we have been able to get enough with the growth and our assessments,” said Alt. “I think the same can happen here also. With the amount of growth we are getting, automatically in four years, we could double our assessable base in the town which means we might not need a tax increase anymore than one or two cents if anything at all.”
Singerly currently receives approximately $900,000 from the Cecil County Government along with the $125,000-$150,000 from Elkton. The $1,025,000-$1,050,000 in government funding Singerly receives is only to cover their $2.8 million annual operating costs which leaves a $1,775,000-$1,750,000 gap in Singerly’s operating cost revenue alone.
“The important distinction between the county funding and the proposed increase of the town appropriation is that that funding will sustain our operating budget that allows us to provide the service,” said Rob Muller, a member of the Singerly Board of Directors. “We will still need to look for grants, special funding and special fund drives to help cover our capital purchases to replace our $2 million ladder truck and our $400,000 ambulance.”
The next Elkton town elections are May 2024.
“In my opinion, this is not a big ask from Singerly,” said Alt. “We should do whatever we can to support our fire company and public safety but I want the public to vote on this because it is the right thing to do.”
