Elkton house fire

Pictured in this file photo, a Singerly Volunteer Fire Company captain walks up the street towards a heavily damaged Elkton home that SFC and other local firefighters extinguished a blaze in. Singerly has proposed an increase to the funding they receive from the Town of Elkton, which is likely to go to referendum during the town's 2024 election.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON — In next year’s town elections, Elkton residents may vote on a several cent tax increase after the Singerly Fire Company proposed a charter amendment to the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners that would increase town contributions to the fire company. The contributions will be used to assist Singerly as the fire company has been pulling funds from its rainy day fund to meet its annual $3.9 million operating and equipment expenses since 2020.


