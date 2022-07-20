CECIL COUNTY - Incumbent Sheriff Scott Adams soundly defeated his sole challenger – police veteran Bilton Morgan – in the Republican primary on Tuesday, clearing the way for his third consecutive four-year term as Cecil County's top law enforcement officer.
Mail-in ballots are yet to be counted, but Morgan conceded to Adams late Tuesday.
With early voting and in-person results counted, Adams has 5,598 votes. Morgan, a 15-year veteran with the North East Police Department, where he holds the rank of corporal, tallied 1,701 votes.
In other words, Adams captured about 76 percent of the vote while Morgan received approximately 24 percent.
Barring a write-in candidate, Adams will go unchallenged in the November election.
"There's still a ton of work to do," Adams said late Tuesday night. "It feels different than when I won for the first time in 2014 because the job was new. I figured the job out, and I know that there is still a lot of work to do."
Adams, 52, plans to continue the grassroots approach to law enforcement that he adopted when he first took office in 2014, he said during the campaign.
Likewise, he plans to continue placing an emphasis on training for his deputies, corrections officers and other employees — which, in turn, makes the agency even more self-sufficient. Moreover, Adams plans to continue educating the public through CCSO-run programs, such as active-shooter training offered to schools, businesses and organizations, and communicating with the community personally and through social media.
Morgan, 56, believes he raised necessary questions as Adams' sole challenger.
"I don't have anything against Scotty personally. He is a good Christian man. Scotty is the incumbent, and I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, a tough race," Morgan said. "If I achieved nothing else, I wanted him to say what he plans to do in the next four years."
Morgan opined that unchallenged candidates don't feel obliged to provide information regarding their plans for the future.
Morgan, who has approximately 33 years of law enforcement experience, counting the 18 years he served with CCSO, also made an unsuccessful election bid for sheriff in 2014, when Adams won his first term.
During his campaign, Morgan maintained that drug addiction remains one of the biggest problems in Cecil County and that law enforcement needs to place a greater emphasis on leading addicts into recovery.
Morgan also contended that dwindling ranks within the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the county detention center that it oversees, is a major problem that needs to be addressed. He said Adams should have taken action much sooner to address the recruitment and retention problem, before it had a chance to get out of hand.
