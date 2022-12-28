ELKTON — Seven candidates were introduced to the Cecil County Council last week for potential appointment to the Cecil County Police Accountability Board (PAB) and the Police Accountability Board’s Administrative Charging Committee (PABACC).
As currently proposed, each member will receive a $300 stipend per work day under the PAB and PABACC.
“For those who aren’t retired, they will need to take off work and use vacation days, so we think $300 a day is reasonable and fair,” said County Attorney Lawrence Scott. “No one is going to get rich off of this committee or board at any level, but we certainly wanted to show appreciation by giving funds in that amount.”
The implementation of the Cecil County PAB and PABACC comes as a requirement by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. In accordance with the state mandate, the PAB and PABACC, as outlined by Bill 2022-08, were passed by the Cecil County Council in July, requiring that Cecil County must have a PAB and a PABACC with five members appointed by the County Executive to the PAB and two non-sworn officer civilian members appointed by the County Executive to the PABACC. Two of these members are required to have served as a sworn officer prior to serving on the PAB/PABACC.
“We did this so that the officers would have people on the PAB that had an understanding of what it is like and what it would take to be a sworn law enforcement officer and the training and the split second decision making that takes place,” said Scott.
Members were chosen by the administration from a pool of applicants. Members have to be at least 21 years of age and live in Cecil County for at least six months in order to serve on the PAB and/or the PABACC. The seven selected applicants were subject to a background check, fingerprinting and a credit history check.
Each member is required to maintain a clean record, if they run afoul of the law, they will be immediately removed from the PAB and/or the PABACC and replaced.
The seven members that were brought before the council Tuesday night are as follows:
Steve Miller
-Chairman of the PAB.
-One of two of the required members to have a background as a sworn officer.
-Drafted into the military at age 18/19.
-After military service, Miller went into the Maryland State Police (MSP) academy where he was then assigned to Cecil County for 23 years.
-During his time in the MSP, Miller performed duties from road patrol and truck enforcement to K9 handler and undercover operations.
-After retiring from MSP, Miller served the Rising Sun Police Dept. for four years
-Miller started a youth involvement program that got the youth involved with police officers through activities like fishing, bowling and camping.
-Received the Top Cop award from Maryland Municipal League in 1998.
-Served 10 years as the executive director of the Cecil County Boys and Girls Club.
-Has been serving on the Cecil County Liquor Board for five years and has been the chair of the board for the past two years.
-President of the Maryland Troopers Association local lodge 15 in Cecil County.
Rodney Heinze
-10 year Cecil County resident.
-Firefighter for 24 years.
-After retiring from being a firefighter, Heinze became a paramedic.
-Was appointed to fill an expired term for the Cecil County School Board.
-Served as Mayor of Canton, Illinois
“I think I can favorably contribute to this board, I have no preconceived ideas and I worked around because they were in the same building as the fire department,” said Heinze. “I have the same opinion of policemen as I have of anybody – most are pretty good and it’s an honorable profession.”
During his remarks, Heinze noted that he has great respect for police officers and that basing important decisions off of facts is important to him.
“I have honed my decision-making skills mostly based on facts,” said Heinze. “When you’re younger, you just have opinions but I have learned that the best way to make any important decision is by facts.”
Michael Dawson
-15 year resident of Cecil County.
-Served in the military for 23 years.
-Dawson worked in numerous capacities in the military from Military Policeman, to Drill Sergeant to Director of Operations to Director of Emergency Services.
-Currently works in the federal government as an Anti-Terrorism Force Prevention Officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Dawson has served in this position for 15 years since his retirement from the armed forces.
Though Dawson does have a background as a Military Policeman, he is not considered to fill the sworn officer requirement, as Military Police are classified under the mandate differently from local law enforcement and cannot enforce civilian law outside of military installations.
John Stricklett
-14 year resident of Cecil County.
-Retired from 31 years of military service in 2018.
-While in the military, Stricklett served as a bomb technician specializing in explosive ordnance disposal and special operations.
-After retirement, Stricklett received a job from North East High School as a wrestling coach. Three days into his position as wrestling coach, Stricklett was also offered a football coaching position. Stircklett has been coaching at NEHS for the past five years.
-Stricklett volunteers for the Boy Scouts of America and the North East VFW.
-Stricklett started the Purple Heart chapter in Cecil County in 2009.
“As a bomb technician, split second decisions is what we do and you dont get second chances,” said Stricklett. “So following procedures and following protocol are very paramount in what I have done for 31 years of my life.”
Robert McKnight
-Lifelong Cecil County resident.
-Mayor of North East for 29 years before retiring in March 2021.
“In my position as mayor I had opportunities to deal with not just our police officers ,but lots of agencies throughout the county to learn what they do and how they do it,” said McKnight. “I was involved in lots of personnel decisions like hiring, firing – things that I did regularly.”
Jamila Mettee
-10 year resident of Cecil County.
-Metee has been working at Frederick Ward Associates for the past eight years in the HR department.
-Metee is an extensive volunteer in both Harford and Cecil County, volunteering at organizations like the Rockfield Board, the Harford County Community Foundation Board as well as the Harper Family House and the Cecil County Boys and Girls Club.
John Thompson
-Second official sworn officer member of the PAB.
-Thompson was a volunteer firefighter in 1969.
-Served as a police dispatcher for a year.
-Was a military Police Officer K9 handler.
-12 year Police Chief in Mount Rainier, Md. in 1998.
-After retiring, Thompson moved on to be the Assistant Sheriff in Prince George’s County for four years before going into non-profit where he has served for the past 20 years – 17 years at the National Sheriff’s Association and as the current Executive Director for Deep Routes.
Once the PAB and the PABACC are established, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams detailed the process working as follows: a complaint from the public comes in through the county website or the PAB, which then goes to the law enforcement agency of the affected officer. The law enforcement agency then does their internal investigation if the complaint does not involve criminal activity of the officer. Once the internal investigation is complete, the file and all of the information found by the law enforcement agency would be turned over to the PABACC.
“Once the PABACC has the information, they have 30 days to give their disposition back to the chief law enforcement officer of the officer involved in the complaint,” said Adams.
Adams said that once the disposition comes back from the PABACC, if the officer was found to be guilty, the offer of discipline from the PABACC would be offered to the deputy – who can either accept the discipline, or reject the discipline and request a trial board.
“The trial board process would then be run and at the end, there would again be a disposition determined by the trial board and if the disposition is accepted, it’s over, if not, the deputy can appeal to the circuit court so it is a long process and you can see,” said Adams.
If there is criminal activity involved, the criminal investigation will run before the internal investigation.
“The criminal investigation would happen before the start of the internal investigation mostly because we can compel people to testify and give information in an internal investigation where you can’t in a criminal investigation,” said Adams. “If we compel it in an administrative investigation, it can be used in a criminal investigation so it can mess up a criminal investigation by running an internal investigation at first which now makes a timeframe of one year and one day that comes into play with this new legislation from the day of the complaint.”
Adams notes that he foresees a lot of problems moving forward with this new legislation and thinks there will need to be clarifications of what the timeline of “a year and one day” outlined by the legislation would entail.
“There is some question as we read the legislation and we may need some [clarification from the Attorney General] or probably clarification from the Appeals Court of what that year and a day entails, does it just entail the disposition back originally from the PABACC to the law enforcement agency or does it include all appeals possible,” said Adams. “If it includes all appeals possible, that year and a day is probably not going to happen too often.”
Scott noted that there are currently eight complaints waiting to be processed by the PAB – which cannot happen until all members are approved by the council and trained by the state.
Members of the PAB and PABACC will undergo a five consecutive day training course that the county cannot sign up for until the council votes on the member appointments. According to Scott, the next training available is in mid January. Since training registration fills quickly, Scott requested an expedited vote by the council.
Given the council’s discussion over payment of the members of the PAB and the PABACC, the idea of only voting on the appointment of the members of the PAB and the PABACC was pitched by Council President Jackie Gregory. Councilman Al Miller shot the idea down, citing his requests to start the approval process earlier in the year.
“We started this back in June and I begged to get this started and I begged for a meeting in November because I wanted to talk about this and do exactly what we are doing but I was told we can’t get it done,” said Miller. “I am voting on this on January 3rd.”
After discussion, the council decided it would be best to hold off on all votes until January 3rd, when the resolution outlining the appointment of all seven members was originally scheduled for consideration.
