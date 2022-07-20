ELKTON — Seven Cecil County buildings will receive wireless broadband access thanks to a state grant to implement Wi-Fi access in local communities.
On July 5, Resolution Number 44-2022 was introduced by Council President, Bob Meffley on behalf of County Executive Danielle Hornberger. The resolution will use $271,548 dollars from the “Connected Communities Broadband” grant provided by the Maryland Department of Housing Community Development administered by the Office of State Broadband.
The Connected Communities Program assists local community based organizations, nonprofits, and anchor institutions in creating Gap Networks and Community Network designed to address the affordability challenge many low to moderate income household’s face in subscribing for internet service.
The Network Operations and Security Team from the Cecil County Department of Information and Technology will carry out the project in all seven of the locations- the Cecil Arena, the Cecil County Child Advocacy Center, the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse, the Cecil County Domestic Violence Center, the Cecil County Help Center, the Rising Sun Community Center, and Calvert Park.
“This is a nice way instead of the county having to use matching funds, we can use the expertise of our co-workers and staff here in the county as the matching funds,” said David Black, the Cecil County Geographic Information System and Broadband Manager. “This grant leaves no financial requirement from the county other than the employee’s time.”
The project will build upon the county’s already existing Wi-Fi connection in those buildings by strengthening the signal and expanding the connection to more than just facility employees.
“This will allow Cecil County to provide high speed internet in select county facilities that will give students and other constituents access to the resources they need to learn and participate in today’s modern society,’’ said Dave Warnick, the Director of Cecil County Department of Information Technology.
The Cecil County government will provide all of the necessary equipment and coordinate any necessary work with subcontractors. The project is set for completion by the end of 2023 as required by the conditions of the Connected Communities Broadband Grant.
Resolution Number 44-2022 is set for consideration by the Cecil County Council on July 26.
