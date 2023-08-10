LaTanya "Tami" Clark with the Maryland Department of Aging was one of the speakers at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday. The manager of Health Promotion and Nutrition talked about the many feeding programs for seniors and how Cecil County and Maryland kept seniors fed and engaged during the pandemic.
While the crowd had lunch at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger called out ticket numbers for the door prizes. Also pictured is Sheila Murphy, chief of Community Wellness for the Cecil County Department of Community Services.
Sheila Murphy, chief of Community Wellness for the Cecil County Department of Community Services, welcomes the lunch time crowd at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday to the meal provided by Caffe Gelato in Newark.
The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday brought together the services of 36 vendors plus numerous speakers on topics of health, wellness, finance and more. It also gave providers a chance to network
Lunch at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday was provided by Caffe Gelato in Newark. Diners could select a plain grfeen salad or a Caesar salad plus a variety of sandwiches, cookies and fruit.
Lunch at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday was provided by Caffe Gelato in Newark. Diners had many sandwich options from which to choose with fillings on bread, rolls or in wraps.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger gets a briefing from Sheila Murphy, chief of Community Wellness for the Cecil County Department of Community Services, on how The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday was going during the lunch break.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger thanked all who had a hand in making The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursdaya success. Some 275 people attended the day long expo.
George Reynolds shares a laugh with Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger during lunch at The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday.
Vendors at the Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday eagerly gave information on their services.
There were lots of freebies at the Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday...everything from candy to water bottles and reusable totes.
Volunteers from Cecil College were busy packing bags with fresh produce, which would be taken home by all who attended The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday.
Everyone who attended The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Elkton High School Thursday were asked to give their opinion on the various seminars they attended
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger celebrated the fact that Elkton High School was taken over by senior citizens for The Cecil County 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo
ELKTON — Cecil County's Department of Community Services marked its 21st 55+ Healthy Lifestyle Expo with high praise from officials with the Maryland Department of Aging.
"Cecil County is one of our strongest partners for all our federal and state programs," said Elouise Mayne, Director of Client and Community Services. "We work very closely with (DCS Director) David Trolio and his team."
Mayne said Cecil County DCS is always a source of encouragement and excitement.
"They are very innovative and are continually thinking outside the box," Mayne said, pointing to the SOLAR and HOPS programs as an example. SOLAR is Senior On Line Access to Resources for health, wellness and lifelong learning. HOPS is Healthy Options Programs for Seniors with in person and hybrid exercise programs geared toward those 55 and older.
LaTanya "Tami" Clark, Nutrition and Health Promotions Program Manager, also spoke highly of DCS.
"They are very, very, very in tuned and engaged with their seniors on a regular basis," Clark said.
Clark was one of the many presenters at the Expo held Thursday at Elkton High School. She spoke about how the Maryland Office on Aging and Cecil County Department of Community Services maintained and even expanded services during the pandemic to assure seniors had not only food, but other essential services and interaction to stave off isolation.
"During the two years of COVID, we had monthly virtual expos," said Sheila Murphy, Chief of Community Wellness for Cecil County Department of Community Services. "That testified to the work we do and when we needed to, being able to pivot."
Clark backed them up, stating Cecil County DCS delivered 205,000 meals to homes in Cecil County during the pandemic.
The goal on Thursday was to show what DCS offers, and to bring together partner agencies and organizations under one roof so Cecil County's aging population -- and their caregivers -- can see what options are available. ChristianaCare was the overall sponsor and APGFCU was the featured sponsor. Both were represented among the 36 resource and vendor booths.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger welcomed the Expo attendees to a lunch served by Caffe Gelato in Newark. "We're at a senior high school and the seniors have taken over," Hornberger said to the crowd in the cafeteria.
"Today's Expo is all about living life to the fullest and I hope that everyone will take full advantage of the vast resources that have been brought together under one roof," Hornberger said, calling it "a one-stop shop for all things health and wellness."
Murphy said more than 225 people registered in advance and more than 40 paid as each came through the door Thursday at Elkton High School.
