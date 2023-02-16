Doreen Casimir laughs at her table Tuesday during the Valentine’s Day luncheon at Victoria Park, a senior independent living apartment building in North East where she has lived for the past seven years. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in North East hosted the special luncheon.
Residents of Victoria Park, a senior independent living apartment building in North East, dine Tuesday during a Valentine’s Day luncheon hosted by St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, which also is located in town.
Jeanie Nojunas (right) waves from her dining table Tuesday during the Valentine’s Day luncheon at Victoria Park, a senior independent living apartment building in North East where she has lived for the past five years. Toward the end of the luncheon, Nojunas stood at her table and thanked St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East on behalf of herself and her fellow residents for hosting the special event.
This photo shows some of the decorations that adorned dining tables Tuesday during the Valentine’s Day luncheon for residents at Victoria Park, a senior independent living apartment building in North East. St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East hosted the special event.
NORTH EAST — It was clearly a special occasion on Tuesday inside the smartly-decorated social room at Victoria Park in North East, where more than 40 people who reside at that senior independent living apartment building enjoyed a Valentine’s Day luncheon.
The special meal was hosted by St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, which, also located on South Main Street, is a short walking distance away from Victoria Park. The pastor of that church, The Rev. John Schaeffer, and some of his parishioners visit Victoria Park once a month to provide a communion service for residents, as part of St. Mary Anne’s community outreach program.
Schaeffer explained that the idea to host a Valentine’s Day luncheon came sometime in either late December or early January, after congregants learned that Victoria Park residents did not have their annual Christmas party.
“Management here (Victoria Park) usually throws them a Christmas party, but money has been tight. They couldn’t this (past) year because of budget constraints,” Schaeffer said, adding, “We found out about it too late to do anything for them for Christmas. So we decided we could do something nice for them for Valentine’s Day.”
Schaeffer opined that it is important that senior citizens there have opportunities to attend such social events because, in some cases, residents don’t see their family members – often because they live far away. Interaction with people, in general, is beneficial, he noted.
St. Mary Anne’s reached out to the Olive Garden in Elkton and that restaurant, in turn, donated some of the food for the feast, while St. Mary Anne’s paid for the rest. Tuesday’s menu included lasagna, baked ziti, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Alfredo over fettuccine, salad and other Italian food items. (Volunteers took meals to the apartments of Victoria Park residents who aren’t as mobile as the ones who dined in the social room.)
In keeping with the Valentine’s Day theme, red clothes covered the long dining tables, which were decorated with arrangements made up of shiny red and blue artificial flowers. Complimentary candy in plastic Valentine’s Day bags also were on the tables. There were cookies in the shape of hearts. Even the plastic Solo cups were red.
“It is very generous of the congregation to put this luncheon on for us today for Valentine’s Day,” said Doreen Casimir, who has been a Victoria Park resident for seven years.
Toward the end of the luncheon, Jeanie Nojunas, who has lived at Victoria Park for five years, stood up at her table and asked for everyone’s attention. She then thanked St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church on behalf of herself and her fellow residents for giving them such a wonderful Valentine’s Day luncheon.
Nojunas punctuated her expression of appreciation with a hardy, “Let’s give them a round of applause,” which prompted the residents inside that social room to clap.
