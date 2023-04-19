PERRYVILLE — U.S. Senator (D-Md.) Ben Cardin toured a couple of points of planned development in Perryville with a host of town leaders on Friday, including one that is close to opening its doors to the public.
“It’s incredible. What a magnet for this region. It is a game-changer,” Cardin marveled, after visiting Great Wolf Lodge and meeting with some of its representatives.
Scheduled to open on June 29, Great Wolf Lodge off Route 222 — a short distance away from Interstate 95 — is the largest resort in the company’s portfolio.
The Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville will feature a 128,000-square-foot water park and 700 family-focused hotel rooms. In addition, there will be dry land fun with MagiQuest, bowling in Ten Paw Alley, Howlers Peak Ropes Course and Northern Lights Arcade. There also will be Barnwood, a restaurant featuring Maryland staples such as Roasted Chesapeake Oysters and Maryland Crab Toast on its menu.
Town leaders also brought Cardin up to date relating to the first phase of design of the regenerative shoreline project at Ice House Park, which is being funded through Perryville’s MS4 fund. Cardin and town officials visited Ice House Park, which is adjacent to the Susquehanna River.
The overall project is expected to cost about $6 million and will be similar in some ways to a regenerative shoreline project that was done in Havre de Grace — a Harford County city that is directly across the Susquehanna River from Perryville.
(In that Havre de Grace project, which cost approximately $8 million, a concrete wall that created an undesirable three-foot drop to the water was removed and was replaced by a beach that provides much better accessibility to the river. That project also included the creation of trails and the installment of benches. In addition, that project included cascading pools to filter stormwater.)
The regenerative shoreline project in Perryville is aimed, in part, at meeting a federal mandate. Like other jurisdictions, Perryville is required to spend more than $5 million to make a 25-percent reduction in its nitrogen footprint by 2025.
“This is one of the most beautiful spots in the state,” Cardin told the Perryville leaders while standing outside the historic Rodgers Tavern and looking toward the nearby Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.
At one point while looking across that body of water, Cardin wondered aloud if there was some way bikers and walkers could journey across the river from Perryville to Havre de Grace and vice versa.
“Connecting these two cities makes sense,” Cardin opined, after telling the Perryville leaders, “I’d love to partner with you on that. I will do everything I can to help you on that.”
That concept has been floated with the Maryland Transportation Authority and, most recently, with Amtrak as the railroad prepares to replaces its aging bridge over the Susquehanna.
Cardin and the town leaders also visited Rodgers Tavern, which was built approximately in 1740 and is open to the public for tours.
“Thank you for preserving this historic treasure,” Cardin told the curator shortly after walking into the historic building.
Seconds later, Cardin joked, “My first question is, did George Washington pay his bill?,” a light-hearted reference to the “George Washington slept here” signs that are found on some historic buildings in Maryland, Pennsylvania and other states in this region.
Toward the end of the tour, Perryville Commissioner Tim Snelling presented Cardin with a book, “Perryville Images of America,” which was written by Snelling’s late friend, Alan Fox, who once served as a Perryville commissioner. During the presentation, Snelling said, “Thank you, senator, for all that you do for our country, for our state and for our Perryville.”
