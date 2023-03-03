ANNAPOLIS — A bill has been introduced in the Maryland General Assembly which, if passed, would slow down the process of turning a portion of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center into Port of Deposit Historical State Park and would require participation of all stakeholders.
Senate Bill 517 had a hearing in February before the Senate Education, Energy and Environment Committee while its companion in the House of Delegates — House Bill 1140 — will be heard March 8 in the House Environment and Transportation Committee. Central to both pieces of legislation is one word surrounding ownership of as much as 150 acres of land now under control by Bainbridge Development Corporation. It amends the 2022 Great Maryland Outdoors Act changing a ‘shall’ to a ‘may.”
“SECTION 5. AND BE IT FURTHER ENACTED, That, on or before June 1, [2023] 16 2024, the Bainbridge Development Corporation [shall] MAY transfer to the Department of 17 Natural Resources a portion of the Bainbridge Naval Training Center site consisting of [not 18 less than 120 acres and] not more than 150 acres...” the emergency legislation reads.
The goal is to get the date for the state to take over the land delayed from June 1, 2023 to June 1, 2024. Both bills seek to repeal the language in the 2022 act to allow more time for study.
Senators Jason Gallion and Steven Hershey introduced the bill and HB 1140 is sponsored by Delegates Teresa Reilly, Steven Arentz, Jeff Ghrist, Mike Griffith and Jay Jacobs. Del. Kevin Hornberger, who worked Port of Deposit State Park into the Great Maryland Outdoors Act of 2022, was the lone member of the Cecil County delegation not listed as a sponsor of HB 1140.
If the current bills are not adopted, up to 150 acres of the 1,200 acre site would be taken over by Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Those acres include the historic Tome School for Boys buildings and the remnants of the community of Snow Hill, which was occupied by Black Americans before and after the end of slavery. Those acres also include steep slopes and heavily forested areas not suitable for development or possibly even park use.
Steve Cassard, a real estate consultant and former executive director of BDC, told the hearing that more due diligence is needed before the land could become a public park. He was concerned what the move would do to the relationship BDC has with the US Navy, who agreed to address environmental issues on the former military base.
Cassard said the greatest need is to reconstruct deadlines, alter the size and scope of the project, address funding and revenue options, focus on existing efforts to preserve what’s left of the school buildings and research the remnants of the community.
The Great Maryland Outdoors Act has $70 million in funding assigned to it, but Cassard warned that turning this small portion of Bainbridge into a park will be costly. Accessibility, roads and infrastructure alone would be more than $100 million he said.
“This would fall on the backs and wallets of our taxpayers,” he said, adding BDC has “robust stakeholder engagement and has identified potential resources” to aid in preservation of these historic properties. All of Port Deposit, including Bainbridge, is on the National Historic Register. The town annexed the base into its borders in 1999.
Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit Town Administrator, said that by this segment becoming state park land it takes it off the town’s tax rolls.
“The town believes we should develop a master plan for this property,” Rinkerman told the senate committee. She said Port Deposit believes there is room for both development and a recreational component.
“This could be open to the public ... while preserving and restoring the historic integrity and the culture of Snow Hill — a free African American community — and the Tome School sites,” Rinkerman said.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath, a member of the BDC board, also spoke in favor of the legislation.
“I feel there is a consensus that Port of Deposit Park has good intentions but it may have been rushed without the typical stakeholder input,” Roath said. “I am offended by not being informed.”
Roath added he supports the park concept but feels “the remnants of the Tome School would lessen the value of the park.”
Speaking in opposition of the amendments was Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, calling it a “disappointing, dismaying and misguided bill.”
“I categorically oppose selling state park land to developers ... in the hopes they will somehow preserve these treasures,” Hornberger said. She referred to the area as “scared sites” and called the legislation “hurtful, racist and has no basis in today’s conversation.”
“Changing it from a ‘may’ to a ‘shall’ can make it never happen,” Hornberger added.
Senator Mary Washington asked Hornberger why the acquisition could not wait a year.
“It did happen quickly and no one really even noticed it was there,” Washington said of the addition of Port of Deposit State Park to the act.
Hornberger agreed it could have been done better.
“The way it took place I can agree maybe was not the best way,” she said. “But this was put in place to move forward and be open space.”
Jason Smith, a lifelong resident of Port Deposit, told the committee that Snow Hill was plowed under to make room for Tome School for Boys.
“Removing Tome School guarantees the site will be disturbed,” Smith said. He pointed out that this land is prime waterfront real estate.
Clyde Van Dyke, director of Cecil County Parks and Recreation, also opposed the bill, saying further delay also means further decay and vandalism for the buildings already damaged by arson and other attacks.
“It’s highly unlikely that private sector money would be invested,” Van Dyke said. “I can affirm that the county is ready to assist in the development of the park. I want to see this property is properly utilized.”
