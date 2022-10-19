ELKTON — Hundreds of attendees took a peek into the past at Farm Heritage Day at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center on Saturday.
The free event offered numerous opportunities for attendees to learn about farming, history and more through demonstrations, games and numerous vendors.
“This event is a look back in time and we try to focus on the time period from the 1850s to the 1950s,” said Matt Stauffer, the president of the Farm Museum. “We try to mix preserving our past while educating for our future.”
An added attraction to this years’ Farm Heritage Day were the displays showing what life in Cecil County looked like over 50 years ago. The displays included a general store, a farmhouse kitchen, living room, bedroom and a blacksmith shop.
Vintage equipment like an apple press from the 1950s were also put on display as volunteers pressed apples that were donated by Milburn Orchards.
Stauffer noted that Farm Heritage Day began as an apple butter festival to help fundraise for the organization. But, after permanently setting the museum at 820 Appleton Road, continuing to make and sell apple butter – as well as opening the museums – was a great opportunity to educate the community and expand upon what the event has to offer.
“Before refrigeration, apple butter was a way to preserve apples and we expanded upon that theme and want to show folks through the museum, making the apple butter, the machines and artisan vendors, what life was like for our predecessors,” said Stauffer.
