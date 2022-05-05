FAIR HILL — Are you ready for the return of kilts and bagpipes, highland dancing and fiddling, sheepdogs and spinning, the caber toss and haggis?
The Fair Hill Scottish Games are finally back after a long absence.
“This will be our 60th, although it should be the 62nd,” said Les McLean, president of the board of directors of Fair Hill Scottish Games. McLean said that the games will bring back all that folks love about the Colonial Highland Gathering, but in new locations starting Friday night, May 20, then continuing into May 21.
“We really want to reach out to the community,” said John Dixon, Steward of Communications for the Games. “This occurs in Cecil County but it hasn’t been part of Cecil County. Our goal this year is a lot of outreach.”
Friday night the party begins in downtown Elkton from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There, you’ll see the St. Andrews Society Color Guard and a March of the Stewards along Main Street from the post office to Elk River Brewing. Downtown Elkton will become a Celtic Village and Elk River Brewing will be the Kirk of the Pubs.
“And there will be a blessing of the beer,” McLean said of the beer brewed by the East Main Street brewery just for the games. “Then we’ll retire to the beer garden for athletic demonstrations, pipers and the caber toss challenge.”
The caber is basically a 75 pound log. Competitors heft it onto their shoulder and see how far it can be tossed. The public can compete.
“There will also be a Bonnie Knees Contest,” he said of the other competition to be had. Kids will be invited to compete in the Junior Games hosted by Cecil Land Trust.
Pastries By Penny on North Street will have Highland sweets for sale too. The chambers of commerce in the county have been invited to come out and promote their towns and businesses.
Then, come Saturday, the games begin in earnest, but at the Cecil County Fairgrounds instead of the racetrack.
There will be piping competitions in the grove; that’s the shady spot near where the antique tractors line up the first weekend of the Cecil County Fair.
There will be a canteen inside the Ed Walls Activity Center; that’s the building packed with vendors during the fair.
“The dancing will take place right outside the Walls Building,” he said.
The grandstands where crowds pack in tight to watch the Demolition Derby will be where you can watch the Grand March. Look for the Clan tents, historical groups and vendors selling all things Scottish.
There will be weaving demonstrations and sheep dog trials. Watch in awe as dogs take commands with a simple sound or gesture and herd sheep into a pen.
“There will be a blessing of the haggis at 2 p.m.,” McLean said. For the uninitiated, that’s a sheep stomach stuffed with meat and spices and then steamed.
“The Poet of the Bard is read and then the haggis is served,” he said. “And they’ll ask, ‘Would you like gravy with that?’”
Think carefully because that ‘gravy” is actually a couple of ounces of single malt whiskey.
And yes there will be drumming, fiddling, and dulcimers. You’ll also see the caber toss, the hammer throw and more feats of athleticism. For you, the spectator, it is entertainment. For the competitors, however, it is serious business from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“The primary purpose of the games is it is sanctioned,” McLean said. These competitors earn points leading to national and even international competition.
However, it also is deeply ingrained into the history of the Scottish Isles. In 1764, the Act of Proscription outlawed a great deal of Scottish culture in order to dismantle the Scottish Clan system and aid England in assimilating its northern neighbor. To keep their men strong enough for battle with the idea of fighting back British rule and to maintain their culture the Highland Games were invented. That ban lasted nearly 40 years.
Today, the games are a celebration of Scottish history and heritage.
