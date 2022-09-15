Back To School

According to CCPS officials, school attendance numbers are right around the typical average of 90%, and – with the end of the universal free breakfast and lunch initiative during the pandemic – forms are available for parents to sign their children up for free and reduced lunches and breakfasts.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CECIL COUNTY — Since students returned to the classroom Sept. 1, the school year has gotten off to a positive start according to CCPS officials.

Tags

