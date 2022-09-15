According to CCPS officials, school attendance numbers are right around the typical average of 90%, and – with the end of the universal free breakfast and lunch initiative during the pandemic – forms are available for parents to sign their children up for free and reduced lunches and breakfasts.
CECIL COUNTY — Since students returned to the classroom Sept. 1, the school year has gotten off to a positive start according to CCPS officials.
“Typically our enrollment is rather stable,” Jenni Hammer, Associate Superintendent for Education Services, said. “So, to see an increase of 270 students is not very typical. We attribute that to the wane in COVID. Families are feeling safer to return their children to school.”
The increase in students is good for the marketing of the district, but it is causing increased class sizes and more pressure on the staff of the schools.
“We had staff and teaching position cuts last year,” Hammer said. “As a result, our class sizes are increasing. Where we are seeing those high class sizes, we are using our fund balance to hire teachers.”
CCPS-wide attendance numbers are right around CCPS’s typical average of 90% attendance.
With the universal breakfast and lunch program from the pandemic ending, each student’s parents will need to fill out the free and reduced lunch form.
“The free and reduced meals application process has returned to us this year,” Hammer said. “We were receiving federal funds to have free meals during the pandemic. The USDA has moved that responsibility back to families. So it is a hard time for some of our families. We certainly encourage families to complete the free and reduced meals application to receive some support.”
According to Hammer, the district has mailed and emailed out the forms from both a school and district level, as well as links available on the school website.
Also, for the first time ever chromebooks are available to all high school students for the duration of the school day.
