ELKTON — As Cecil County prepares for budget season, school funding dominated the discussion during the first FY24 budget hearing Thursday night. The hearing drew a packed house to the County Administration Building with 26 residents signed up to give remarks before County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
Of the 26 speakers, 17 spoke about school funding with a common theme – class sizes.
“No one benefits from large class sizes, children have difficulty learning and it is a stress on the teacher,” said a Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) teacher.
The potential ripple effect of funding CCPS at Maintenance of Effort (the state-mandated minimum level of funding that Maryland counties are required to supply their public school systems) begins with position cuts. If CCPS is funded at MOE for the third year in a row, CCPS officials speculate they will need to cut positions to meet their spending needs. Per every $1 million CCPS is short in funding of their budget roughly 15 positions will need to be cut, according to CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson.
“There is no room to make any more significant cuts in our budget,” said President of the CCPS Board of Education Dianna Hawley during the hearing. “Costs are increasing and we simply cannot be flat funded and I will not approve a budget request that does not meet our staffing needs.”
Speakers emphasized the fact that cutting just one teacher will contribute to class size issues and inevitably result in CCPS students receiving a subpar education.
“Two teacher cuts in my school led to my class size going from 18 to 26 and I now have 28 students packed into a classroom designed for only 23,” said a CCPS elementary school teacher.
Speakers stressed that the reality of large class sizes is that they deny students and their teacher to build relationships that inspire a healthy learning environment.
Another popular topic of discussion that was brought before Executive Hornberger was the need for an indoor track and field sports facility. Six of the nine speakers that didn't comment on school funding addressed the need for such a facility.
“Opportunities for Cecil County youth to be involved in athletics are great but the county severely lacks indoor facilities,” said Jill McKay, head coach of Rising Sun High School's girl's track and field team. “Our families and money to surrounding areas for their sports interests.”
Numerous high school track and field athletes touched on the severe need for an indoor field because of natural dangers they encounter with running outside year-round. In cross country, the dangers were noted as rocks, tree roots and other tripping hazards. In track and field, a student recalled running in the snow.
Having an indoor track and field arena, according to those who spoke at the hearing, would allow high school athletes to gain the luxury of training year round – which many of them said would allow them to better compete with surrounding schools.
The FY24 budget will be submitted to the Cecil County Council April 1. On March 16 at 7 p.m., the council will hold their public hearing for the FY24 budget at Elkton High School.
