CHARLESTOWN – A school bus driver for a Cecil County Public Schools contractor is facing drunk-driving charges after she lost control of the bus she was operating in Charlestown on Thursday - causing the vehicle to run off the road, strike a guardrail and then crash into a ditch, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
No students were on the bus at the time of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on Cecil Lane at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police reported.
At the time of the crash, however, the now-charged bus driver – Susan Janet Small, 60, of the 500 block of Goosemar Road near Rising Sun – was heading to nearby Charlestown Elementary School to pick up an unspecified number of students there for afternoon dismissal and to drive them to their home bus stops, according to Kelly Keeton, a Cecil County Public Schools spokeswoman.
Moreover, earlier that afternoon, Small had driven an unspecified number of North East High School students from that school to their home bus stops, Keeton reported.
At the time of the crash, Small was employed by Elite School Bus Co., a school bus contractor that is based in the 2000 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274) near North East, according to Keeton, who released the following statement on behalf of CCSP late Friday morning:
“Per Maryland law, an individual who is driving a school bus while under the influence is subject to the revocation of their certification and termination of employment (13A.06.07.07). While this particular driver is the employee of a bus contractor and not the direct employee of CCPS, this driver will no longer be driving for CCPS. We will continue to support the bus contractor as they work through what is a very serious personnel matter.”
Small was driving an otherwise empty school bus No. 18 in the westbound lane of Cecil Street "in the direction of Charlestown Elementary School" at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when she lost control of the bus, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
At that point, the bus veered off the right side of the road near Market Street and struck a guardrail, before hitting a ditch and coming to rest there, Holmes reported, noting that Small was not injured.
"When deputies arrived on the scene, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the bus driver. She was asked to perform field sobriety tests, and they were not done to the satisfaction of the deputy," Holmes outlined.
At that point, the deputy arrested Small at the crash scene and drove her back to CCSO's headquarters in Elkton – where she agreed to take a breathalyzer test, according to Holmes.
As of Friday, Holmes was not at liberty to reveal the results of Small's breathalyzer test. However, one of the charges filed against Small is driving under the influence of alcohol per se, which is applicable when a suspect's blood-alcohol content is .08 – the threshold for drunk-driving in Maryland – or higher, police reported.
Small was released on personal recognizance "into the care of a family member," after the deputy issued the citations, according to Holmes.
In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol per se, Small is charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to drive right of the centerline, reckless driving and negligent driving, police reported.
