ELKTON — After becoming the executive director of Meeting Ground almost a year ago, Sara Weimer said she is still meeting new people and making new contacts for her job to help the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Cecil County.
However, the biggest problem she sees lies with mental health services or, rather, the lack of it in Cecil County.
“Where do we send people just to start the process? Where do we go to get people help?” Weimer said. She is not finding much. And what is here is already stretched thin, she said.
According to Weimer, mental health is what, too often, is the root cause of why a person is housing unstable.
“But they may not need medication or hospitalization. They might just need a support group,” she said. Even that, she said, is hard to find.
Meeting Ground continues to set up the homeless in motels, with the goal of getting them into apartments. It’s a model that came into being when the pandemic canceled the emergency rotating shelter program. The shelter was a network of churches who housed and fed the homeless during the colder months for a week at a time. While the motel system works for the clients, Weimer said it’s caused a disconnect with what had been a vibrant network of volunteers.
“And now some churches have indicated they don’t want to do it,” Weimer said. “We would like those volunteers to find other ways to help us.”
That could mean a few hours a month or one day a week with such tasks as meals, sorting and shelving donated clothing and hygiene items, clerical tasks or helping with handyman needs at Meeting Ground properties, including the Women’s and Men’s Shelters.
The good news is, according to Weimer, Meeting Ground is forming relationships with landlords, which help getting the organization’s clients into permanent housing.
“And we are back out in the community making those connections,” she said of the post-pandemic era. “We didn’t close but we’re putting ourselves out there again.”
Weimer came to the Meeting Ground role from a similar position in Bear, Del. That Delaware viewpoint indicates to her that there is trouble on the horizon in Cecil County.
“We’re seeing more clients and we know New Castle County’s homeless numbers have doubled so we know we are going to see an increase,” Weimer said.
Meeting Ground serves free breakfast and lunch every day at The Mary Randall Center, 401 North St. in Elkton.
“We also have showers and laundry and they can use us for their mailing address,” Weimer said of the day program. There’s also help there with building a resume and writing cover letters or filling out job applications.
To volunteer with Meeting Ground, or to donate adult clothing or hygiene supplies, food or a cash donation call 410-620-3128 or go online to meetingground.org.
