NORTH EAST — Prior to the heavy rain Monday night, hundreds gathered at North East Park to honor veterans and American independence during Salute to Veterans 2023.
“This is a great event that really brings people together to honor veterans,” said Cecil County Council Vice President Bob Meffley.
Meffley served as a US Army Engineer from 1972 to 1975, where he built infrastructure in Germany and the third floor of the American Embassy in Denmark.
Meffley reflected on how much times have changed since he served, and how grateful he is that veterans are celebrated and appreciated for their sacrifice.
“Back in the ‘70s, there was no respect for soldiers,” Meffley said. “Now they welcome us and that means a lot.”
The Salute to Veterans ceremony was expedited once a thunderstorm became imminent. Upon its arrival, event officials ordered all attendees to seek shelter which resulted in the Gilbert Pavilion becoming the event’s main social hub.
Officials announced that once there was a break in the storm, they would set off the fireworks.
Town of North East Mayor Michael Kline explained that the fireworks needed to be discharged Monday night because once they are loaded onto the barge and into firing tubes, they are considered live rounds.
“With a gun, you can remove the bullet, but with fireworks, you really can’t unload them safely,” Kline said.
Around 10 p.m., the barge on the North East River kicked off the fireworks show while dozens of attendees watched, many from the shelter of pavilions and umbrellas.
The fireworks were launched in two groups due to the continuous rain but – despite the poor weather conditions – Kline said he was impressed with what the event was able to pull off given the rain.
