NORTH EAST — There’s going to be lots of food, fun and activities leading up to fireworks Monday night in North East Town Park for the annual Salute to Cecil County Veterans.
Scott Wells is in charge this year and in this first year he wasn’t going to make any sweeping changes.
“The biggest change, I guess, will be bluegrass music,” Wells said. Danny Paisley & Southern Grass will perform from 6 until 8 p.m.
Entrance to the park is free but donations to cover costs will be accepted.
At 8, the official salute begins with a flag raising ceremony and a performance of the National Anthem.
That will be followed by presentations from local officials and remarks from Bruce Edwards, District 10 VFW Commander, and LTC Natasha Coleman from Aberdeen Proving Ground. This year’s ceremony will mark the 20th Anniversary of the Invasion or Iraq and the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“My favorite thing is the ceremony,” Wells said. He’s been involved in Salute to Cecil County Veterans for a number of years before taking the reins from Brian DiMarinis.
“And there’s a feeling in the crowd,” he said, noting that an estimated 12,000 attended in 2022. “It’s kind of an emotional thing.”
For those who have never been to the event before, Wells said there is plenty of parking at North East Fire Company, North East Elementary School and Anchor Boats.
The park entrance will be lined with flags courtesy of North East Rotary and there will be military displays courtesy of the National Guard.
Kids activities, food trucks and other vendors will be on hands to add to the festivities.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an Independence Day celebration without fireworks. After the Salute is finished there will be patriotic music piped throughout the park until the fireworks begin around 9:30. Wells said again this year they will be launched from a barge in the Northeast River.
“There is no rain date,” Wells noted. “In 30-plus years we’ve only had to cancel two times.”
If one night of fireworks is not enough for you, there’s also a show Sunday night from Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City and from Meadow Park in Elkton Tuesday night.
