Salute to Cecil County Veterans Monday night

Salute to Cecil County Veterans will return Monday night at North East Town Park with a full ceremony, music, food, fun and the finale; fireworks.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

NORTH EAST — There’s going to be lots of food, fun and activities leading up to fireworks Monday night in North East Town Park for the annual Salute to Cecil County Veterans.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.