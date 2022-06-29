Fireworks explode above the pavilion in North East Community Park during the Salute to Cecil County Veterans event in 2017. Weather permitting the event returns Sunday night from 6 — 10 p.m. in North East Town Park.
NORTH EAST — It’s time again for one of the biggest parties in Cecil County: The Salute to Cecil County Veterans happens July 3 in North East Town Park.
Scott Wells, a member of the Salute Committee who is the park coordinator, said this is the free event’s 30th iteration.
“It’s not 30 consecutive years,” Wells said, pointing to years of uncooperative weather and then, there was the pandemic that cancelled pretty much everything in 2020.
Last year’s Salute honored the life and legacy of Phil Meekins, pastor of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship and also a North East Town employee who was a vital part of the annual event.
Wells said this year there would be recognition of Curtis “JJ” Johnson, a long time volunteer and canteen manager at Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East as well as an auxiliary member of the post, who passed away recently. He was also a member of North East Fire Company. Also to be remembered is USMC Cpl. Nicolas Strickler and Norman “Big Norm” Jugler, US Air Force, retired.
Salute to Cecil County Veterans has always been held on July 3, he said. This year, as luck would have it, the North East Fire Company Carnival doesn’t begin until July 5, so there should be less traffic on town and more parking.
“People should park on the grass lot next to the fire company, at North East Elementary School or North East Middle School,” Wells said.
The party starts at 6 with food trucks, vendors and fun activities for the kids plus displays of military and veteran memorabilia.
Olivia Reynolds will perform from 6 until 8 p.m. including her new single, “Bad Timing.” Reynolds is a North East native, singer-songwriter and a fan of Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.
At 8 p.m., Wells said there will guest speakers including North East Mayor Mike Kline and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger followed by a flag raising and salute.
After a concert of patriotic music the grand finale will be 30 minutes of fireworks lighting up the sky.
