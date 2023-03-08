RISING SUN — She was the mayor, the bookmobile lady, the first Lady Lion, a volunteer and a fighter and cheerleader for her town.
That’s how Sallie Teague is being remembered. Teague died Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Calvert Manor. She was 87. Rising Sun Town Hall is draped in black bunting and flowers adorn the rocking chair that had already been placed on the porch in her honor.
Rising Sun is in an official period of mourning through Monday in her honor.
Mayor Travis Marion said he was deeply saddened to learn the news.
“Sallie was one of the first people I met with when I was considering running for mayor,” Marion said. “She is one of the people I always look to in how she dealt with the community.”
Judy Cox, who became mayor when Teague stepped down in 2003, was always amazed by how many different ways in which Teague was involved beyond town hall.
“She was so busy and into so much,” Cox said. “She was one of the best cheerleaders a town could have.”
Cox was going through boxes at her house and found a Maryland Municipal League campaign button promoting Teague’s run for vice president of that group when she got word that the former mayor had passed.
“It’s a great big button with a Rising Sun tiger on it and it reads: ‘Rally with Sallie for the 1st Vice President MML,’” Cox said.
While Teague’s reach was throughout Maryland Rising Sun was home.
“When I was a commissioner and she was mayor she worked hard to get the town hall and the library,” Cox said. “She was the library as far as I’m concerned.”
Teague was known by many as “the bookmobile lady.” She would take the Cecil County Public Library on the road visiting communities and making books available to folks who could not get to a branch in the decades long before ebooks and the internet.
Teague was also one of the driving forces to get the library on Colonial Way, which had been sharing the town hall building on South Queen Street.
“She was adamant we were going to have it,” Cox said. Teague was also a driving force behind Fairgreen Senior Apartments. At Fairgreen, the meeting room is named Teague Community Center.
Bernie Chiominto was a Rising Sun Commissioner during Teague’s time as mayor.
“She was so pro-community,” Chiominto said. That pro-community stance put the two on opposite sides on at least one occasion, he recalled. Teague was pushing for Rising Sun to get federal Hot Spot funding targeting drug use. The funding request came as the town was reeling after an overdose death in the Little League facility.
“She was in favor of the Hot Spot money and I wasn’t,” he said. “We differed on various issues but there was never any animosity.”
Although he never worked with Teague, Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said her presence remains in town hall.
“She’s part of the legacy of the town,” Bonenberger said. “You know how everyone says you stand on the shoulders of the people that came before you? She had a hand in a lot of the success we have now.”
Chris George has been a town employee for more than 30 years and still considers Teague the best mayor Rising Sun has seen.
“She was an employee’s mayor. She always went out of her way to help,” he said. “We’d come to work and she’d give you a big hug.”
“She also loved to give out Christmas bonuses,” he added.
Those hugs were also on the mind of Robert Lucas, who served with Teague as a member of the Rising Sun Lions Club.
“She was in every parade,” Lucas said. “She wouldn’t ride. She liked to walk the parade so she can stop and hug everyone.”
“When Sallie Teague did something, she was all in, 100%,” Lucas said.
Howard “Bud” McFadden also served with Teague in the Rising Sun Lions Club.
“She was a past president of the Lions Club and was the first Lady Lion in the state of Maryland,” McFadden said, adding, “Every once in a while she would remind us of that.”
Evelyn Logan knew her as a fellow member of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
“We’ve been there a long time together,” Logan said, adding she lost her dad at the same time Teague lost her husband and the two helped each other grieve. “She was a wonderful friend and never had a lack of words.”
Tom Connelly, owner of Sun Pharmacy, also remembered Teague for her life of service.
“I played in a golf outing sponsored by Moore’s Chapel once and there was Sallie, cooking hot dogs at the eighteenth hole,” Connelly said. “Truly a life of service well-lived.”
Cecil County Councilman Al Miller called Teague “a premiere person” who was always happy and upbeat.
“She was always a big fan of the Cecil County Fair ... and never had anything bad to say about anybody,” Miller said.
And she would help anybody, said Norman Hunter, who worked with Teague as a Lion and also with the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce; particularly during Sunfest.
“She was a worker. She was dedicated to whatever she did,” Hunter said. “If you needed something you didn’t have to ask. She stepped up.”
“You couldn’t help but like her,” Hunter added.
Wayne Dunn was shocked to learn of Teague’s passing. Like many, he first met Teague at the Rising Sun Library but, most recently, she joined him at the McDonald’s in town on Monday mornings to play bingo and raise money for Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore.
“She was just a good person,” Dunn said.
“I am going to miss her,” Lucas said.
Also saddened by the news was Dr. Shawn Brennan, who has been a dentist in Rising Sun for 41 years.
“She had a lively personality,” Brennan said.
“She was not bashful,” McFadden said. “She was a blessing.”
A Celebration of Sallie Teague’s life will be held Friday at Moore’s Chapel, 392 Blake Road. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 11 with a service to follow.
