NORTH EAST — The Rodney Scout Reservation, a boy scout camp in North East, celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday, bringing former counselors and campers back to commemorate the camp’s centennial.
The celebration drew dozens of former camp counselors to the historic reservation where many reminisced in some of the lodges, camps and activity areas that date back to the 1920s when the camp first settled in North East.
Camp Rodney – which is named in honor of Delaware Revolutionary War officer and politican Caesar Rodney – had been operating since 1917 but would frequently move from one location to the next for a variety of reasons.
In 1922, camp officials were in search of a new location for Camp Rodney. Having made friends with North East residents, Scout Executive Frank Greenhawk, Bill Grier, Walter Quigley and John Quinn accepted an invitation from North East boat Captain Parker Ford who said he “knew of just the right place for Camp Rodney.”
The four men boarded Captain Ford’s boat in Wilmington, Delaware, during the Thanksgiving weekend of 1922 and traveled to the site of an abandoned iron mine on the Bull Mountain Property in North East.
Although the site was not what the officials had hoped for due to its “muddy look compared to the rest of the area,” they decided to negotiate with the land owners, Whitaker Iron Works, to allow them to operate the camp on the land.
In 1923, Camp Rodney was in full swing at the head of the Chesapeake Bay. Campers would take a train to North East and then take a boat down the North East River to land at the camp’s current Boat and Canoe Waterfront location.
The camp operated much the same as it did in 1917, since camp officials were reluctant to begin developing the Bull Mountain Property due to the looming possibility that Camp Rodney would need to relocate again.
Thanks to Delaware-based engineer and politician, Thomas DuPont, the concerns over relocation were put to rest for the camp, as DuPont purchased the nearly 950 acres that comprised the Bull Mountain Property. DuPont then donated the property to Camp Rodney’s governing body, the Wilmington Council, which is referred to now as the Del-Mar-Va Council.
In the present day, the Rodney Scout Reservation hosts over 600 campers a week during its eight-week summer operation period.
“I was on a bad path but when I came here I made some of my closest friends and used my experiences here to better myself,” said counselor Larry Miller, 39. “This camp changed my life.”
During Saturday’s celebration, Bill Black, 81, sat in Brown Lodge; the lodge he stayed in during his first trip to the Rodney Scout Reservation in 1952.
“It was a wonderful experience,” said Black.
Black continued to attend trips to the Rodney Scout Reservation that were defined by campfire ghost stories and daily hiking trips until 1960, when he left for college.
After his first year of college, Black came back as a counselor from 1961 to 1964.
“And then I went to graduate school where I didn’t have time to do anything other than school,” said Black.
Once the Vietnam War happened, Camp Rodney – like virtually all camps in the United States – suffered a steep decline in enrollment, which forced the camp to draw back its operations from eight weeks to five.
Due to the hardship of the times, Camp Rodney fell from an A-rated camp to a B-rated camp, which led the camp’s Director of Camping, Max Thomas, to invite Black and George McDowell, 76, to come back to assist in getting the camp’s rating back to an A.
“And we did it,” said McDowell.
McDowell had first attended Camp Rodney with his father when he was six-years old in 1957. Similar to Black, McDowell enjoyed serving as a counselor and grew to know the camp well- a reason he said Thomas invited him back.
“Max Thomas wanted people who knew the camp and its operations well and I don’t think I could think of any two people better for the job other than myself and Bill,” McDowell said.
Nearly 45 years later, best friends McDowell and Black sat in the Brown Lodge, sharing memorable stories from the years they spent at the Rodney Scout Reservation, agreeing that they are grateful for the opportunity to reunite through the camp that has meant so much to them.
“It is an emotional time, but the best kind of emotions,” said McDowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.